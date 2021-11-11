ONE FUNNY MOTHER Will Be Performed at the Segerstrom Center For The Arts

Time to book your babysitter! Comedian and viral video sensation, Dena Blizzard is bringing her comedy show, One Funny Mother to Segerstrom Center for the Arts. Creator of the "Back to School Rant" (125 million views), "Chardonnay Go" (24 million views) and a seasoned comic of 19 years, will have you laughing 'til your face hurts' in the Samueli Theater (December 18-19).

Former Miss New Jersey, and married mother of three takes you on her hilarious journey through the trial and tribulations of motherhood and marriage.

Dena wrestles with the eternal question, "Have I gone crazy since having these kids?" One Funny Mother is a great girls' night out, date night for anyone that is a mom, has a mom, or is married to a mom. Comedy is good for the soul and back at Segerstrom Center for the Arts.

Audience Advisory: Our updated COVID-19 policy requires ticket holders to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 to attend all indoor performances and events at Segerstrom Center for the Arts. "Fully vaccinated" means your performance is at least 14 days after your final vaccine dose. To enter the theatre, please bring proof of vaccination, either your physical vaccination card, a picture of your vaccination card, or a digital vaccination record. Most California residents may request a digital vaccination record at myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov

Masks are required at all times for all patrons and visitors regardless of vaccination status in all indoor spaces at Segerstrom Center. Performance ticket holders who do not comply with these policies will not be admitted.

Suitable for mature audiences ages 18+ due to adult themes, language, and alcohol use

Segerstrom Center for the Arts is an innovative, nonprofit arts organization committed to supporting artistic excellence, creating impactful educational programs, and dedicated to engaging a culturally connected, inclusive and vital Orange County community for all, through the power of live performance.

As the leading cultural arts hub, the Center presents a variety of programming with performances by international dance companies, Broadway national tours, jazz and cabaret musicians, chamber orchestras and ensembles, comedy, and speaker series. Through the Education and Community Engagement departments, the Center also delivers family-friendly programming and performances on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza; these events include outdoor movie screenings, concerts, dance classes, diverse festivals and more.

With six venues on a beautiful multi-disciplinary campus, Segerstrom Center for the Arts proudly serves as the artistic home to three of the region's major performing arts organizations: Pacific Symphony, Philharmonic Society of Orange County and Pacific Chorale as well as two independently acclaimed organizations: Tony Award-winning South Coast Repertory and a site designated as the future home of the Orange County Museum of Art. Segerstrom Center is also home to the American Ballet Theatre William J. Gillespie School and Studio D, Arts School for All Abilities.