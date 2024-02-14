OC Theatre Guild Unveils List of Nominees For Annual Awards

On Saturday, January 27, 2024, during OC Theatre Guild's membership meeting, the nominees for the third annual OCTG Theatre Awards were officially announced to the public.

Awards Coordinator and Guild vice-president Kristin Campbell said, “We are truly excited to see the OC Theatre Guild awards program show such growth from last year. This year we have 116 nominations, comprising 24 awards over 20 categories. As with last year, a number of these categories are split up between plays and musicals, and the gender-neutral performance categories will continue to have double the number of nominees and ultimately two recipients each.” Forty-eight productions with a total of 667 artists were submitted for adjudication in 2023. Sixteen organizations in all participated, and the results were decided by a total of 62 voters, made up of OC theatre artists working across a variety of theatre disciplines. Individuals can apply to be voters and go through a vigorous application process and complete a training course.

Riding high, Chance Theater has 32 nominations in total for its productions, including "Ride the Cyclone" (15), "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" (9), "Matinicus: The Story of Abigail Burgess" (6), "Colonialism is Terrible, But Phở is Delicious" (1), and "The Secret Garden, The Musical" (1). Hot on the heels is The Wayward Artist, earning 24 nominations for its productions of "Yellow Face" (10), "Avenue Q" (7), "In The Green" (4), "Pirates vs. Leprechauns" (2), and "Rotterdam" (1). Curtis Theatre garnered 16 nominations for its productions of "A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder" (13) and its co-production with Begins and Ends with 'A' Productions of "The Revolutionists" (3). Not far behind is Costa Mesa Playhouse, boasting 14 nominations for its productions of "Clybourne Park" (12), "Sense and Sensibility" (1), and "Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike" (1). American Coast Theater Company is celebrating nine nominations for its productions of "Forever Plaid" (7) and "Around the World in 80 Days" (2). Maverick Theater proudly received six nominations for its productions of "Misery" (3) and "The Rocky Horror Show" (3). Meanwhile, Ophelia's Jump Productions makes a splash with six nominations for its OCTG Awards debut production of "Nevermore" (6). No Square Theater celebrates five nominations for its productions of "The Shape of Things" (4) and "SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical" (1). Phantom Projects Theatre Group is honored with three nominations for its production of "Little Shop of Horrors" (3), while Cabrillo Playhouse secures its first-ever OCTG Awards nomination for "The Pirates of Penzance" (1).

A complete list of nominees can be found at the end of this release. It's also posted on the Guild's official website at octheatreguild.org.

The Guild launched its awards program in 2020 to celebrate excellence for productions in Orange County theatre. “We had a record breaking year in terms of participation.” said Katie Chidester, fellow Awards Coordinator and Guild Board Member. “We saw double the amount of submissions from 2022, and we are so excited to see this new program growing by leaps and bounds. None of which would be possible if it wasn't for the volunteer voters. A huge thank you to those volunteers who have given so much time to make this program a success.”

To submit a show for adjudication or become a voter for next year's OCTG Theatre Awards, more information can be found at www.octheatreguild.org/octg-awards.

OC Theatre Guild was founded in 2015 and officially organized in 2019 as a not-for-profit 501(c)3 to serve Orange County's vital artistic community with a mission to nurture, support, and promote live theatre in greater Orange County. That stated goal is supported by the long-held beliefs of the guild's founders and leaders that theatre and the performing arts are an essential part of what creates a healthy, passionate, and multicultural society that enriches communities while providing opportunities for personal growth and fulfillment. Through the last several years, the guild has made a commitment to answer the question “What can we do together that we can't do on our own?”

The awards ceremony, in which the winners will be revealed, has been scheduled for the evening of Monday, May 13, 2024, at the Samueli Theater at Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa. The evening is an opportunity to celebrate all the work of the last year by our diverse and vibrant theater community. Tickets will be available at www.octheatreguild.org/octg-awards.

2024 NOMINEES

Outstanding Production of a Play

Clybourne Park, Costa Mesa Playhouse

Matinicus: The Story of Abigail Burgess, Chance Theater

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Chance Theater

The Revolutionists, Curtis Theatre and Begins and Ends with an ‘A' Productions

Yellow Face, The Wayward Artist

Outstanding Production of a Musical

A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Curtis Theatre

Forever Plaid, American Coast Theater Company

Nevermore, Ophelia's Jump Productions

Ride the Cyclone, Chance Theater

The Rocky Horror Show, Maverick Theater

Outstanding Direction of a Play

Amanda Hallman, The Revolutionists, Curtis Theatre and Begins and Ends with an ‘A' Productions

Aung Khine Min, Yellow Face, The Wayward Artist

Darryl B. Hovis, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Chance Theater

Katie Chidester, Matinicus: The Story of Abigail Burgess, Chance Theater

Michael Serna, Clybourne Park, Costa Mesa Playhouse

Outstanding Direction of a Musical

Beatrice Casagrán, Nevermore, Ophelia's Jump Productions

Jocelyn A. Brown, Ride the Cyclone, Chance Theater

Jonathan Infante & Tara Pitt, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Curtis Theatre

Susan K. Berkompas, Forever Plaid, American Coast Theater Company

Wyn Moreno, Avenue Q, The Wayward Artist

Outstanding Lead Performance in Play (two recipients)

Aaron Lipp (Christopher), The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Chance Theater

Abigail Cox (Evelyn), The Shape of Things, No Square Theatre

Aubrey Saverino (Abigail Burgess), Matinicus: The Story of Abigail Burgess, Chance Theater

Cody Hanify (Karl/Steve), Clybourne Park, Costa Mesa Playhouse

Dane Hobrecht (Adam), The Shape of Things, No Square Theatre

Danielle Heaton (Marie Antoinette), The Revolutionists, Curtis Theatre and Begins and Ends with an ‘A' Productions

Ethan Riley (Passepartout), Around the World in 80 Days, American Coast Theater Company

Maxwell Kauffman (Marcus G. Dahlman), Yellow Face, The Wayward Artist

Mia Josimovic (Bev/Kathy), Clybourne Park, Costa Mesa Playhouse

Ryan Christopher Lee (David Henry Hwang), Yellow Face, The Wayward Artist

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Musical (two recipients)

Anyssa Navarro (Kate Monster/Lucy The Slut), Avenue Q, The Wayward Artist

Christopher Diem (Seymour), Little Shop of Horrors, The Phantom Projects Theatre

Chris Russo (The D'Ysquith Family), A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Curtis Theatre

Hailey Tweter (Phoebe D'Ysquith), A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Curtis Theatre

Josiah Dominguez (Smudge), Forever Plaid, American Coast Theater Company

Kalinda Gray (Sibella Hallward), A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Curtis Theatre

Luke Desmond (Francis), Forever Plaid, American Coast Theater Company

Matthew Metzger (SpongeBob Squarepants), SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical, No Square Theatre

Paul Zelhart (Monty Navarro), A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Curtis Theatre

Scott Roberts (Sparky), Forever Plaid, American Coast Theater Company

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Play (two recipients)

Griffin Glenn (Phillip), The Shape of Things, No Square Theatre

Henry Vu (Henry Y. Hwang), Yellow Face, The Wayward Artist

Ja'Lil Nelson (Albert/Kevin), Clybourne Park, Costa Mesa Playhouse

Jared Machado (Voice 3 (Policemen and others)), The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Chance Theater

Julie Amuedo (The Announcer, NWOAOC), Yellow Face, The Wayward Artist

Kendall Sinclair (Betsy/Lindsey), Clybourne Park, Costa Mesa Playhouse

Kristin Cortines (Jenny), The Shape of Things, No Square Theatre

Peter Hilton (Russ/Dan), Clybourne Park, Costa Mesa Playhouse

Stacy Castiglione (Jane Krakwoski, Miles Newman, others), Yellow Face, The Wayward Artist

Taj Young (Francine/Lena), Clybourne Park, Costa Mesa Playhouse

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Musical (two recipients)

Aiden Morgan (Orin Scrivello), Little Shop of Horrors, The Phantom Projects Theatre

Audrey Lyn Crabaño (Mouth), In The Green, The Wayward Artist

Dahna Lane (Miss Marietta Shingle), A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Curtis Theatre

Em Flosi (Jane Doe), Ride the Cyclone, Chance Theater

Haley Wolff (Ocean O'Connell Rosenberg), Ride the Cyclone, Chance Theater

Jared Machado (Mischa Bachinski), Ride the Cyclone, Chance Theater

Myles Prower Davis (Nicky/Trekkie/Bad Idea Bear), Avenue Q, The Wayward Artist

Rose Pell (Constance Blackwood), Ride the Cyclone, Chance Theater

Sarah Pierce (Martha), The Secret Garden, Chance Theater

Wyatt Hatfield (Noel Gruber), Ride the Cyclone, Chance Theater

Outstanding Ensemble in a Play

Around the World in 80 Days, American Coast Theater Company

Clybourne Park, Costa Mesa Playhouse

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Chance Theater

Sense and Sensibility, Costa Mesa Playhouse

Yellow Face, The Wayward Artist

Outstanding Ensemble in a Musical

A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Curtis Theatre

Avenue Q, The Wayward Artist

In The Green, The Wayward Artist

Nevermore, Ophelia's Jump Productions

Ride the Cyclone, Chance Theater

Outstanding Scenic Design

Alex Conway, Jon Gaw & Brian Newell, Misery, Maverick Theater

Antonio Beach, Vanya and Sonia and Sasha and Spike, Costa Mesa Playhouse

Antonio Beach & Bradley Kaye, Ride the Cyclone, Chance Theater

Kristin Campbell, Pirates vs. Leprechauns, The Wayward Artist

Michael Serna, Clybourne Park, Costa Mesa Playhouse

Outstanding Costume Design

Bradley Allen Lock, Ride the Cyclone, Chance Theater

Celestina Hudson, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Curtis Theatre

Celestina Hudson, The Rocky Horror Show, Maverick Theater

Michael Multen, Nevermore, Ophelia's Jump Productions

Nicholas Hirata, Clybourne Park, Costa Mesa Playhouse

Outstanding Lighting Design

Andrea Heilman, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Chance Theater

Brian Newell, Misery, Maverick Theater

Cris Quick, Matinicus: The Story of Abigail Burgess, Chance Theater

Masako Tobaru, Ride the Cyclone, Chance Theater

Ryan Linhardt, Clybourne Park, Costa Mesa Playhouse

Outstanding Sound Design

Brian Newell, Misery, Maverick Theater

Darryl B. Hovis, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Chance Theater

Oscar Garcia, Matinicus: The Story of Abigail Burgess, Chance Theater

Rebecca Kessin, Ride the Cyclone, Chance Theater

Scott Garner, Yellow Face, The Wayward Artist

Outstanding Choreography

Emily-Mae Kamp, In The Green, The Wayward Artist

Hannah Simmons & Susan K. Berkompas, Forever Plaid, American Coast Theater Company

Kelsie Blackwell, The Rocky Horror Show, Maverick Theater

Miguel Cardenas, Ride the Cyclone, Chance Theater

Sarah Ripper, Avenue Q, The Wayward Artist

Outstanding Music Direction

Diane King Vann, In The Green, The Wayward Artist

Jenny Schniepp, Little Shop of Horrors, The Phantom Projects Theatre

Lex Leigh, Ride the Cyclone, Chance Theater

Rick Heckman, Forever Plaid, American Coast Theater Company

Stephen Hulsey, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Curtis Theatre

Outstanding Projection and Video Design

Kylie Baumbusch and Roberto Hernadez, Yellow Face, The Wayward Artist

Nick Santiago, Ride the Cyclone, Chance Theater

Nick Santiago, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Chance Theater

Sheila Malone, Nevermore, Ophelia's Jump Productions

Outstanding New Work

Craig Holland, Pirates vs. Leprechauns, The Wayward Artist, Playwright

Dustin H. Chinn, Colonialism is Terrible, But Phở is Delicious, Chance Theater, Playwright

Jenny Connell Davis, Matinicus: The Story of Abigail Burgess, Chance Theater, Playwright

Outstanding Properties Design

Ally Vargas, Avenue Q, The Wayward Artist

Joe Lauderdale, Rotterdam, The Wayward Artist

Kerri Hellmuth & Cari Noel, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Curtis Theatre

Notable Outstanding Achievement

Beatrice Casagrán, Nevermore, Ophelia's Jump Productions, Puppet Design

Cliff Senior, The Pirates of Penzance, Cabrillo Playhouse, Wig Design

Jared Machado, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Chance Theater,

Fight Director

Jax DiBenedetto, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Curtis Theatre, Make-Up Design

Susan Gonzales & Laarnie Barcelon, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Curtis Theatre, Wig Design