OC Theatre Guild Unveils List of Nominees For Annual Awards

Productions of Ride the Cyclone, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Clybourne Park, Yellow Face, and The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time among nominees
On Saturday, January 27, 2024, during OC Theatre Guild's membership meeting, the nominees for the third annual OCTG Theatre Awards were officially announced to the public.
Awards Coordinator and Guild vice-president Kristin Campbell said, “We are truly excited to see the OC Theatre Guild awards program show such growth from last year. This year we have 116 nominations, comprising 24 awards over 20 categories. As with last year, a number of these categories are split up between plays and musicals, and the gender-neutral performance categories will continue to have double the number of nominees and ultimately two recipients each.” Forty-eight productions with a total of 667 artists were submitted for adjudication in 2023. Sixteen organizations in all participated, and the results were decided by a total of 62 voters, made up of OC theatre artists working across a variety of theatre disciplines. Individuals can apply to be voters and go through a vigorous application process and complete a training course.
Riding high, Chance Theater has 32 nominations in total for its productions, including "Ride the Cyclone" (15), "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" (9), "Matinicus: The Story of Abigail Burgess" (6), "Colonialism is Terrible, But Phở is Delicious" (1), and "The Secret Garden, The Musical" (1). Hot on the heels is The Wayward Artist, earning 24 nominations for its productions of "Yellow Face" (10), "Avenue Q" (7), "In The Green" (4), "Pirates vs. Leprechauns" (2), and "Rotterdam" (1). Curtis Theatre garnered 16 nominations for its productions of "A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder" (13) and its co-production with Begins and Ends with 'A' Productions of "The Revolutionists" (3). Not far behind is Costa Mesa Playhouse, boasting 14 nominations for its productions of "Clybourne Park" (12), "Sense and Sensibility" (1), and "Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike" (1). American Coast Theater Company is celebrating nine nominations for its productions of "Forever Plaid" (7) and "Around the World in 80 Days" (2). Maverick Theater proudly received six nominations for its productions of "Misery" (3) and "The Rocky Horror Show" (3). Meanwhile, Ophelia's Jump Productions makes a splash with six nominations for its OCTG Awards debut production of "Nevermore" (6). No Square Theater celebrates five nominations for its productions of "The Shape of Things" (4) and "SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical" (1). Phantom Projects Theatre Group is honored with three nominations for its production of "Little Shop of Horrors" (3), while Cabrillo Playhouse secures its first-ever OCTG Awards nomination for "The Pirates of Penzance" (1).
A complete list of nominees can be found at the end of this release. It's also posted on the Guild's official website at octheatreguild.org.
The Guild launched its awards program in 2020 to celebrate excellence for productions in Orange County theatre. “We had a record breaking year in terms of participation.” said Katie Chidester, fellow Awards Coordinator and Guild Board Member. “We saw double the amount of submissions from 2022, and we are so excited to see this new program growing by leaps and bounds. None of which would be possible if it wasn't for the volunteer voters. A huge thank you to those volunteers who have given so much time to make this program a success.”
To submit a show for adjudication or become a voter for next year's OCTG Theatre Awards, more information can be found at www.octheatreguild.org/octg-awards.
OC Theatre Guild was founded in 2015 and officially organized in 2019 as a not-for-profit 501(c)3 to serve Orange County's vital artistic community with a mission to nurture, support, and promote live theatre in greater Orange County. That stated goal is supported by the long-held beliefs of the guild's founders and leaders that theatre and the performing arts are an essential part of what creates a healthy, passionate, and multicultural society that enriches communities while providing opportunities for personal growth and fulfillment. Through the last several years, the guild has made a commitment to answer the question “What can we do together that we can't do on our own?”
Since OCTG's inception, the following individuals and organizations have provided support: Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Amanda DeMaio, CA Relief Program, Capital Group Foundation, Charitable Ventures of OC, Tod White, Craig Tyrl, Matthew Takahashi, Zaradich Law, Facebook, The Walt Disney Company Foundation, Orange County Dept. of Education, The Blackbaud Giving Fund, Amazon, Jocelyn Buckner, Kristin Cambpell, Sharyn Case, Patrick Chavis, Katherine Chidester, Wendy Colon, Maddi Deckard, Eric Eberwein, Barney Evans, Andrea Freeman, Rob Greenfield, Sara M. Guerrero, Dana Hammer, Laura Hathaway, Michael Hornyak, Tim Hume, Aleksandr Iakovlev, Elizabeth Jouvenat, Scott A. Keister, Tommie Kozlov, Andrea G. La Vela, Rose London, Patrick Mannion, Jill Cary Martin, Candyce Marto-Maedel, Neil Middleton, Michelle Miller-Day, Desiree Nguyen, Cindy ODell, Stephen Peeler, Crystal Phillips, Cheryl Prevor, Christopher Reilly, Gene Rogers, Amber Scott, April Skinner, Richard Stein, Nicolas Thiery, Nicholas Thurkettle, Wade Williamson, Debra Wondercheck, Jordan R. Young, Patricia Zantos, and Amanda Zarr.
The awards ceremony, in which the winners will be revealed, has been scheduled for the evening of Monday, May 13, 2024, at the Samueli Theater at Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa. The evening is an opportunity to celebrate all the work of the last year by our diverse and vibrant theater community. Tickets will be available at www.octheatreguild.org/octg-awards.
Clybourne Park, Costa Mesa Playhouse
Matinicus: The Story of Abigail Burgess, Chance Theater
The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Chance Theater
The Revolutionists, Curtis Theatre and Begins and Ends with an ‘A' Productions
Yellow Face, The Wayward Artist
A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Curtis Theatre
Forever Plaid, American Coast Theater Company
Nevermore, Ophelia's Jump Productions
Ride the Cyclone, Chance Theater
The Rocky Horror Show, Maverick Theater
Amanda Hallman, The Revolutionists, Curtis Theatre and Begins and Ends with an ‘A' Productions
Aung Khine Min, Yellow Face, The Wayward Artist
Darryl B. Hovis, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Chance Theater
Katie Chidester, Matinicus: The Story of Abigail Burgess, Chance Theater
Michael Serna, Clybourne Park, Costa Mesa Playhouse
Beatrice Casagrán, Nevermore, Ophelia's Jump Productions
Jocelyn A. Brown, Ride the Cyclone, Chance Theater
Jonathan Infante & Tara Pitt, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Curtis Theatre
Susan K. Berkompas, Forever Plaid, American Coast Theater Company
Wyn Moreno, Avenue Q, The Wayward Artist
Aaron Lipp (Christopher), The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Chance Theater
Abigail Cox (Evelyn), The Shape of Things, No Square Theatre
Aubrey Saverino (Abigail Burgess), Matinicus: The Story of Abigail Burgess, Chance Theater
Cody Hanify (Karl/Steve), Clybourne Park, Costa Mesa Playhouse
Dane Hobrecht (Adam), The Shape of Things, No Square Theatre
Danielle Heaton (Marie Antoinette), The Revolutionists, Curtis Theatre and Begins and Ends with an ‘A' Productions
Ethan Riley (Passepartout), Around the World in 80 Days, American Coast Theater Company
Maxwell Kauffman (Marcus G. Dahlman), Yellow Face, The Wayward Artist
Mia Josimovic (Bev/Kathy), Clybourne Park, Costa Mesa Playhouse
Ryan Christopher Lee (David Henry Hwang), Yellow Face, The Wayward Artist
Anyssa Navarro (Kate Monster/Lucy The Slut), Avenue Q, The Wayward Artist
Christopher Diem (Seymour), Little Shop of Horrors, The Phantom Projects Theatre
Chris Russo (The D'Ysquith Family), A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Curtis Theatre
Hailey Tweter (Phoebe D'Ysquith), A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Curtis Theatre
Josiah Dominguez (Smudge), Forever Plaid, American Coast Theater Company
Kalinda Gray (Sibella Hallward), A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Curtis Theatre
Luke Desmond (Francis), Forever Plaid, American Coast Theater Company
Matthew Metzger (SpongeBob Squarepants), SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical, No Square Theatre
Paul Zelhart (Monty Navarro), A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Curtis Theatre
Scott Roberts (Sparky), Forever Plaid, American Coast Theater Company
Griffin Glenn (Phillip), The Shape of Things, No Square Theatre
Henry Vu (Henry Y. Hwang), Yellow Face, The Wayward Artist
Ja'Lil Nelson (Albert/Kevin), Clybourne Park, Costa Mesa Playhouse
Jared Machado (Voice 3 (Policemen and others)), The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Chance Theater
Julie Amuedo (The Announcer, NWOAOC), Yellow Face, The Wayward Artist
Kendall Sinclair (Betsy/Lindsey), Clybourne Park, Costa Mesa Playhouse
Kristin Cortines (Jenny), The Shape of Things, No Square Theatre
Peter Hilton (Russ/Dan), Clybourne Park, Costa Mesa Playhouse
Stacy Castiglione (Jane Krakwoski, Miles Newman, others), Yellow Face, The Wayward Artist
Taj Young (Francine/Lena), Clybourne Park, Costa Mesa Playhouse
Aiden Morgan (Orin Scrivello), Little Shop of Horrors, The Phantom Projects Theatre
Audrey Lyn Crabaño (Mouth), In The Green, The Wayward Artist
Dahna Lane (Miss Marietta Shingle), A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Curtis Theatre
Em Flosi (Jane Doe), Ride the Cyclone, Chance Theater
Haley Wolff (Ocean O'Connell Rosenberg), Ride the Cyclone, Chance Theater
Jared Machado (Mischa Bachinski), Ride the Cyclone, Chance Theater
Myles Prower Davis (Nicky/Trekkie/Bad Idea Bear), Avenue Q, The Wayward Artist
Rose Pell (Constance Blackwood), Ride the Cyclone, Chance Theater
Sarah Pierce (Martha), The Secret Garden, Chance Theater
Wyatt Hatfield (Noel Gruber), Ride the Cyclone, Chance Theater
Around the World in 80 Days, American Coast Theater Company
Clybourne Park, Costa Mesa Playhouse
The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Chance Theater
Sense and Sensibility, Costa Mesa Playhouse
Yellow Face, The Wayward Artist
A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Curtis Theatre
Avenue Q, The Wayward Artist
In The Green, The Wayward Artist
Nevermore, Ophelia's Jump Productions
Ride the Cyclone, Chance Theater
Alex Conway, Jon Gaw & Brian Newell, Misery, Maverick Theater
Antonio Beach, Vanya and Sonia and Sasha and Spike, Costa Mesa Playhouse
Antonio Beach & Bradley Kaye, Ride the Cyclone, Chance Theater
Kristin Campbell, Pirates vs. Leprechauns, The Wayward Artist
Michael Serna, Clybourne Park, Costa Mesa Playhouse
Bradley Allen Lock, Ride the Cyclone, Chance Theater
Celestina Hudson, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Curtis Theatre
Celestina Hudson, The Rocky Horror Show, Maverick Theater
Michael Multen, Nevermore, Ophelia's Jump Productions
Nicholas Hirata, Clybourne Park, Costa Mesa Playhouse
Andrea Heilman, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Chance Theater
Brian Newell, Misery, Maverick Theater
Cris Quick, Matinicus: The Story of Abigail Burgess, Chance Theater
Masako Tobaru, Ride the Cyclone, Chance Theater
Ryan Linhardt, Clybourne Park, Costa Mesa Playhouse
Brian Newell, Misery, Maverick Theater
Darryl B. Hovis, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Chance Theater
Oscar Garcia, Matinicus: The Story of Abigail Burgess, Chance Theater
Rebecca Kessin, Ride the Cyclone, Chance Theater
Scott Garner, Yellow Face, The Wayward Artist
Emily-Mae Kamp, In The Green, The Wayward Artist
Hannah Simmons & Susan K. Berkompas, Forever Plaid, American Coast Theater Company
Kelsie Blackwell, The Rocky Horror Show, Maverick Theater
Miguel Cardenas, Ride the Cyclone, Chance Theater
Sarah Ripper, Avenue Q, The Wayward Artist
Diane King Vann, In The Green, The Wayward Artist
Jenny Schniepp, Little Shop of Horrors, The Phantom Projects Theatre
Lex Leigh, Ride the Cyclone, Chance Theater
Rick Heckman, Forever Plaid, American Coast Theater Company
Stephen Hulsey, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Curtis Theatre
Kylie Baumbusch and Roberto Hernadez, Yellow Face, The Wayward Artist
Nick Santiago, Ride the Cyclone, Chance Theater
Nick Santiago, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Chance Theater
Sheila Malone, Nevermore, Ophelia's Jump Productions
Craig Holland, Pirates vs. Leprechauns, The Wayward Artist, Playwright
Dustin H. Chinn, Colonialism is Terrible, But Phở is Delicious, Chance Theater, Playwright
Jenny Connell Davis, Matinicus: The Story of Abigail Burgess, Chance Theater, Playwright
Ally Vargas, Avenue Q, The Wayward Artist
Joe Lauderdale, Rotterdam, The Wayward Artist
Kerri Hellmuth & Cari Noel, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Curtis Theatre
Beatrice Casagrán, Nevermore, Ophelia's Jump Productions, Puppet Design
Cliff Senior, The Pirates of Penzance, Cabrillo Playhouse, Wig Design
Jared Machado, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Chance Theater,
Fight Director
Jax DiBenedetto, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Curtis Theatre, Make-Up Design
Susan Gonzales & Laarnie Barcelon, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Curtis Theatre, Wig Design
Videos