New Voices Playwrights Theatre Presents Their Fall Reading Series: GOON By David Rusiecki

New Voices Playwrights Theatre presents their fall reading series: Goon written by David Rusiecki on Saturday, Oct 12 at 2pm at Stage Door Repertory, 1045 N Armando St, Anaheim CA 92806.

$5 donation at the door

Featuring:

Brittany Berin

Philip Bushell

Shawna Kristine Jackson

Jeremy Krasovic

Sara Krasovic

Lisa Renee

Karen Wray

New Voices Playwrights Theatre, an Orange County-based, nonprofit corporation formed in 1997, presents full productions and staged readings of original plays written by its members. New Voices Playwrights Workshop assists members in the development of new plays through discussion and literary criticism.

For more information about New Voices Playwrights Theatre, please visit: https://newvoicesplaywrights.org/





