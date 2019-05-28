New Voices Playwrights Theatre Presents Summer Voices 2019 (Five New One-Act Plays)
New Voices Playwrights Theatre presents Holiday Voices 2019 (five new one-act plays)
-Asylum by Joni Ravenna
directed by Bob May
-Backs by Lynne Bolen
directed by Desiree Nguyen
-G.O.A.T., or Who is Alexa? by Anne Grob
directed by David Rusiecki
-In Search of Memory by John Franceschini
directed by Geoff Gread
-Up In The Clouds by Mark Bowen
directed by Geoffrey Gread
Saturday, June 15 at 2pm Sunday, June 16 at 6pm Saturday, June 22 at 2pm Sunday, June 23 at 2pm
Stage Door Repertory Theatre 1045 N. Armando Street, Suite B Anaheim Hills, CA 92806
General Admission | $18.00 Students/Seniors/Military | $15.00. Call (714) 630-7378 or visit http://www.stagedoorrep.org/
New Voices Playwrights Theatre, an Orange County-based, nonprofit corporation formed in 1997, presents full productions and staged readings of original plays written by its members. New Voices Playwrights Workshop assists members in the development of new plays through discussion and literary criticism.
For more information about New Voices Playwrights Theatre, please visit: https://newvoicesplaywrights.org/