New Voices Playwrights Theatre Presents Summer Voices 2019 (Five New One-Act Plays)

New Voices Playwrights Theatre presents Holiday Voices 2019 (five new one-act plays)

-Asylum by Joni Ravenna

directed by Bob May

-Backs by Lynne Bolen

directed by Desiree Nguyen

-G.O.A.T., or Who is Alexa? by Anne Grob

directed by David Rusiecki

-In Search of Memory by John Franceschini

directed by Geoff Gread

-Up In The Clouds by Mark Bowen

directed by Geoffrey Gread

Saturday, June 15 at 2pm Sunday, June 16 at 6pm Saturday, June 22 at 2pm Sunday, June 23 at 2pm

Stage Door Repertory Theatre 1045 N. Armando Street, Suite B Anaheim Hills, CA 92806

General Admission | $18.00 Students/Seniors/Military | $15.00. Call (714) 630-7378 or visit http://www.stagedoorrep.org/

New Voices Playwrights Theatre, an Orange County-based, nonprofit corporation formed in 1997, presents full productions and staged readings of original plays written by its members. New Voices Playwrights Workshop assists members in the development of new plays through discussion and literary criticism.

For more information about New Voices Playwrights Theatre, please visit: https://newvoicesplaywrights.org/





