New Storytelling Production Inspires Youth Development at Segerstrom Center for the Arts

It’s Okay to Be Different is intended for children ages 4-8 and their families. 

Segerstrom Center for the Arts presents It’s Okay to Be Different, a production based on Todd Parr’s three books: It’s Okay to Be Different, The Earth Book, and This is My Hair from October 14 -15, 2023 in Samueli Theater. These lively yet sentimental stories are being reimagined through impressive puppetry and engaging music.

With his signature blend of playfulness and sensitivity, New York Times bestselling author and illustrator Todd Parr explores important and timely subjects. In this new production, Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia brings his storybooks to life. It’s Okay to Be Different cleverly delivers the important messages of acceptance, understanding, and self-confidence. Equally whimsical and heartfelt, The Earth Book, is a sweet homage to our beautiful planet inspiring readers of all ages to do their part to keep the earth happy and healthy. This is My Hair is a funny exploration of how silly hair can be and that no matter how your hair looks, you should always feel good about yourself. This production features a diverse cast and an innovative approach to puppetry manipulation and construction, combined with playful original music.

All performances include one hour of free, fun activities for families to enjoy together before the show in Samueli lobby. The Center offers these enriching experiences to provide young people and their families with opportunities to play together creatively, explore the themes and content of the performances and connect with other patrons at the Center. Pre-show activities have included puppet making, drum circles, conducting lessons, and even a silent disco!

The performance at 10:00 AM on Saturday, October 14th is a Sensory Friendly/Relaxed (SF/R) performance. To give everyone in our community the opportunity to experience the joy of attending a live performance, the Center presents a series of Sensory Friendly/Relaxed performances as part of our Family Series. These shows are designed specifically for patrons with sensory sensitivities or anyone who may benefit from a more relaxed performance environment to enjoy with their families. These performances include pre-visit guides, a reduction of any overwhelming lighting or sound cues, low ambient lighting throughout the performance, and the ability to move around and use electronic devices as needed.

Tickets are only $20 and are available online at scfta.org. It’s Okay to Be Different is intended for children ages 4-8 and their families. 




