NOISES OFF Comes To Irvine High School Next Month

A fresh take on Michael Frayn's original play, Noises Off will be presented this fall at Irvine High School in Irvine, CA.

Noises Off presents a manic menagerie of traveling actors rehearsing a show called Nothing's On. It has been called "the funniest dramatic work that was written," Doors slamming, on and offstage intrigue, and an errant herring all figure in the plot of this hilarious and classically comic play. This production utilizes a versatile and flexible ensemble that plays multiple parts in bringing the narration to life. This rarely produced adaptation deserves consideration from its audience for its sophisticated set, use of properties and costume design, as well as brilliant lighting and sound.

There are two casts for this wonderful show. The "Sardines" cast and the "Doors" cast. The "Sardines" cast includes Sarah Adams, Shamini Balasubramanian, Carolina Garcia, Cece Labowe, Isabelle Le and Lily Matthey. Mina Alsaffar, Dilynn Cathey, Necla Erdogan, Tylee Humphrey, Marie Riddle, and Genevieve Velarde make up the "Doors" cast. Ryder Harris, Lorenzo Isacs, and Standy Johnson perform in both casts.

The hilarious production for all ages is directed by Jonathan D. Mesisca. Izzy Barbosa serves as the Stage Manager. Jovanny Reyes is the Assistant Stage Manager. Lighting Design by Donald Osborn; Sound Design by Taiwo Obaroghedo; Costume Design Leads are Shelly Park and Dilynn Cathey; Scenic Design Lead is Ash Kandala; Properties Manager is Wesley Choi. This production is made possible by the teamwork of the IHS Drama Department.

The show performs November 16-20th at 7pm with a special matinee show on Saturday, November 20 at 2pm.

General Admission: $15

Children/ASB: $10

For tickets and reservations go to https://www.irvinehighdrama.org/