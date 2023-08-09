MATILDA THE MUSICAL Comes to Palo Alto Players Next Month

Palo Alto Players opens its 93rd season with the hit Broadway musical MATILDA. Based on the book “Matilda” by Roald Dahl, the joyous girl power romp is packed with high-energy dance numbers and fresh, clever songs. Children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by this story of a special little girl with an extraordinary imagination. Directed by Janie Scott (Players’ Chicago and The Addams Family) and featuring a cast of 29 Bay Area actors, MATILDA THE MUSICAL is “smart, sweet, zany and stupendous fun” (The Wall Street Journal), and perfect for the whole family. MATILDA THE MUSICAL runs for 10 in-person performances September 8-24, 2023 at the Lucie Stern Theater, located at 1305 Middlefield Road in Palo Alto. Tickets ($20-$60) are on sale now at paplayers.org or by phone at 650.329.0891.

Matilda is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence, and psychokinetic powers. She’s unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher, the loveable Miss Honey. Matilda‘s school life isn’t completely smooth sailing, however – the school’s mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and loves thinking up new punishments for those who don’t abide by her rules. But Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts, and could be her school pupils’ saving grace! MATILDA THE MUSICAL is “smart, quirky, and sublimely good fun” (Time Out).

MATILDA THE MUSICAL is based on the book “Matilda” by Roald Dahl and features a book by Dennis Kelly with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin.

“At times hilarious and heart-wrenching, MATILDA THE MUSICAL boasts exciting, larger-than-life characters and is one of those rare shows that has true multi-generational appeal,” said Palo Alto Players Artistic Director Patrick Klein. “We have a first-rate cast of all ages under the skillful direction of a first-rate team of both Players favorites and local legends, and they are going to absolutely blow the doors off of the Lucie Stern Theater.”

MATILDA THE MUSICAL is directed by Janie Scott, with choreography by Whitney Janssen, music direction and adult vocal direction by Amanda Ku, and youth vocal direction by Pam Serrano. Director Janie Scott is a veteran director and choreographer who has directed numerous Palo Alto Players hits including A Christmas Story, Rock of Ages, The Addams Family, The Little Mermaid, and more. Scott’s professional performing career, working directly under the guidance of many of Broadway’s most notable musical theatre directors, composers, and choreographers, including Harold Prince and Stephen Sondheim (Merrily We Roll Along), Trevor Nunn (CATS) and Michael Bennett (A Chorus Line) has greatly influenced her directing and choreographic style. She has directed and choreographed across the country for regional, summer stock, and industrials as well as co-choreographing the Broadway production of Merrily We Roll Along.

Choreographer Whitney Janssen has choreographed numerous musicals for Children’s Musical Theatre of San Jose and Archbishop Mitty High School including Something Rotten, Beauty and the Beast, 42nd Street, Rock of Ages, Bright Star, Guys and Dolls, Descendants, Young Frankenstein, and The 25th…Spelling Bee. She also has taught dance at American Musical Theater of San Jose’s Theater Arts Institute, Archbishop Mitty High School, Marie Stinnett Dance, San Jose State University, and Campbell Community Center.

Music Director and Adult Vocal Director Amanda Ku is a collaborative pianist and music director based in the Bay Area. She has music-directed Violet and The Mystery of Edwin Drood at Foothill Music Theatre, Flower Drum Song and A Christmas Story at Palo Alto Players, Peter and the Starcatcher at Hillbarn Theatre, and Bullets Over Broadway at WVLO Musical Theatre Company. She serves as the principal accompanist for Cantabile Youth Singers, Los Altos High School choirs, and Magical Strings West Violin Repertory.

Youth Vocal Director Pam Serrano is the owner and director of PnC Music, which is in its 13th year of teaching music to young people. She has 30+ years of professional music and performance experience which includes writing and releasing a pop R&B music album with an independent label and opening for Grammy Award Winners such as Eric Benet, Jose Sample, Isaac Hayes, and Tower of Power.

MATILDA THE MUSICAL creative team also includes set design by Kevin Davies, lighting design by Pamela Grey, costume design by Greet Jaspaert, and hair and makeup design by Gwyneth Price Panos.

The cast of Palo Alto Players’ MATILDA THE MUSICAL includes:

Matilda Wormwood: Sofia Zamora (performs 9/8, 9/10, 9/16, 9/22, 9/23 matinee)

Matilda Wormwood: Araceli Grace (performs 9/9, 9/15, 9/17, 9/23 evening, 9/24)

Miss Agatha Trunchbull: Doug Santana

Miss Honey: Madelyn Davis

Mrs. Wormwood: Brigitte Losey

Mr. Wormwood: Randy Lee

Michael Wormwood: Owen Yeh-Lee

Lavender: Gianna DeLuca

Bruce: Da-Ni Lin

Rudolpho: Ian Catindig

Mrs. Phelps & Cook: Kayvon Kordestani

The Escapologist & Sergei: Steve Roma

The Acrobat: Maggie Grogan

Nigel: Duncan Carmack

Amanda: Charleston “Charlie” Wang

Alice: Khloe Kimura

Hortensia: Maddie Santana

Tommy: CJ Fernando

Eric: Micah Lee

Children’s Entertainer: Dario Johnson

Adult Ensemble: Karen Althoff, Mandy Carmack, Ian Catindig, Lauren D’Ambrosio, Maggie Grogan, Dario Johnson, Evalina Maas-Espinoza, Ryan Nakagawa, Steve Roma

Youth Ensemble: Duncan Carmack, Penelope DaSilva, Gianna DeLuca, CJ Fernando, Max Hofmann, Khloe Kimura, Micah Lee, Da-Ni Lin, Maddie Santana Madelyn Simon, Charleston “Charlie” Wang, Jacob Wang

Tickets for MATILDA THE MUSICAL can be purchased online at paplayers.org, by phone at 650.329.0891, or by visiting the Box Office (Tuesday through Friday, 11 am - 4 pm) at the Lucie Stern Theater, located at 1305 Middlefield Road in Palo Alto. In-person performances at the Lucie Stern Theater begin on September 9 and continue through September 24, with a preview on September 8. In-person performance times are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm, select Saturdays at 2 pm, and Sundays at 2 pm. This production is recommended for ages 8 and up.