Lewis Family Playhouse Reveals 16th Season Line Up

After closing the curtains for nearly two years, Lewis Family Playhouse reopened in 2022 to multiple sold-out performances for our 15th season. The 2023-2024 line up is packed with live music, comedy, memorable musicals, classic awe-inspiring dance, magic, family favorites, and more! Plus, several productions feature local talent, making this an exciting opportunity to continue the theatre's mission to engage, enrich and entertain their community through the performing arts.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, July 8th at 10:00 a.m. online at the Lewis Family Playhouse website (Click Here). Our Box Office will be open on July 8th from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. for in-person walk-ups, or phone orders for the Saturday on sale. During regular Box Office hours, Tuesday-Friday 1:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m., you can purchase tickets at the Lewis Family Playhouse Box Office located in the Victoria Gardens Cultural Center at 12505 Cultural Center Drive, Rancho Cucamonga or by calling the Box Office at 1-909-477-2752.

Kicking off the 16th Season will be a night of “Cuchi-Cuchi”! Twice voted “Best Flamenco Guitarist” in the world, Charo is instantly recognizable for her witty humor and loveable accent. Performing to sold-out audiences around the world, spend the evening on September 16th with music and laughs as Charo performs her original hits and famous classical masterpieces blending heart and soul with her unique Flamenco style. Joining her is special guest Scott Wood aka “Mr. Punchline” hailed as one of the funniest stand-up comics working today! You will be laughing and singing all night long in a performance sure to be remembered!

On September 24th, join in for Feelin’ Good: The Ultimate Michael Bublé Experience. Bublé’s smooth, crooner voice is one of the greats, and Anthony Bernasconi perfectly emulates the effortless class, velvet voice and smooth moves that Bublé so famously exudes. With an easy-going disposition and a million-watt smile, Anthony has created an immersive experience that is sure to delight Bublé fans of all ages. Backed by 17 piece The All-Nighters Big Band, this is the finest Michael Bublé tribute in the United States!

Since their debut in 2000, THE LONG RUN (TLR) – Experience The Eagles has earned its place among the top-drawing tribute acts in North America! Marked by lush vocal harmonies and exceptional musical accuracy, every TLR performance delivers a reverence for the beloved Eagles recordings blended with The Long Run’s own live-concert personality. Take It Easy and join us on September 28th where you will be sure to leave with that Peaceful Easy Feeling.

It’s time for Animaniacs in Concert on September 29th! The most zany, animany and totally insany Animaniacs are back! Fans of the beloved Warner Bros. animated series are in for a treat as they get up close and personal with original voice actor of Yakko & Pinky - Rob Paulsen - and Emmy Award-winning composer Randy Rogel who created many of the memorable songs you STILL can’t remove from your brain pan. Together they bring the stage to life with comedy, animation, and an unforgettable playlist of Animaniacs hits.

October 20th-29th, the award-winning Inland Valley Repertory Theatre brings this weird and wonderful family devilishly and delightfully to life in The Addams Family. This magnificently macabre musical comedy is a visually satisfying, rib-tickling, lunatic musical that will entertain you to death! With an enchantingly evil score, ghoulish effects and garish costumes, The Addams Family is sure to be fun for all ages. Come meet the family. We’ll leave the lights off for you.

The sound of Kenny G’s saxophone is as iconic as his curly coif; indeed, both are instantly recognizable. A crossover jazz icon, Kenny has enjoyed phenomenal success across the pop, jazz, and R&B charts for over four decades. Kenny has both the best-selling instrumental album of all time (the Diamond selling, 12-times platinum 1992 album Breathless which earned him his only Grammy Award among 15 nominations), and the Guinness Book of World Records market for longest sustained note ever recorded on the saxophone. He'll be playing songs from his latest release, New Standards, his 19th studio album, which could well be used to describe his vision of jazz that helped launch both a musical genre and a radio format. It’s now cool to not only be Kenny G, but admit you’re a fan of his as well. Join us for this once-in-a-lifetime experience on November 1st.

Mexican 12-piece Banda Maguey started playing local traditional music in their native Villa Corona before taking over Jalisco with their onda grupera style. Referred to as one of the most successful exponents of the Technobanda sound, this lively group will make for an incredible night out on November 3rd.

On November 4th The Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experience will be taking over the Playhouse with their playful pups! This pawtastic cast of performers and four-legged stars will delight you with high energy excitement from beginning to end! Witness amazing tricks, big air stunts, comedy antics, dancing dogs, and agility demonstrations, making The Stunt Dog Experience the most entertaining show of its kind! These furry phenoms have been featured on The Tonight Show, Ellen Degeneres Show, Queen Latifah Show, Animal Planet’s Pet Stars, CBS Early Show, and many more. It’s a can’t miss event for the whole family.

Lead singer, Marshall Charloff, styles the magic of Prince’s talent in an uncannily unmatched fashion with his appearance, vocal imitation, and multi-instrumental capacity on guitar and piano. This five-man band is made up of world-class players, set on bringing the greatest and most authentic production of Prince and The Revolution in the world to audiences of all generations. Join us November 17th for Marshall Charloff & Purple Xperience.

Democrat or Republican, there is plenty on both sides that need criticism and evokes laughter. Come November 18th to watch Capitol Comedy use the winning formula of musical comedy, political satire, and multimedia animation to engage audiences in a hilarious, insightful and non-partisan way. The show is continually in revision to remain contemporary and reflect today’s political headlines, so join them for a topical time designed to have a laugh for everyone, no matter your political persuasion!

Dec 2nd-10th kick off your holiday season with a tradition your family will treasure forever! Share the spirit of the holidays with critically acclaimed Inland Pacific Ballet’s spectacular production of The Nutcracker. Follow Clara, who receives a magical nutcracker doll on Christmas Eve, and sets out on a wondrous journey to the Land of the Snow and Kingdom of Sweets. This is family entertainment at its best!

Stomp into the New Year and plan to be amazed on January 13th as Cirque Zuma Zuma lights up the stage for 2 performances only! After sell-out seasons in Europe and an extended debut run in Australia, Cirque Zuma Zuma is ready to wow you! Audiences and critics around the world agree – Cirque Zuma Zuma is unlike anything they have ever seen before. Many describe it as an African-style Cirque du Soleil; such is the standard of the performers and the quality of the show’s live musical score.

From the hauntingly ethereal “Scarborough Fair” to the upbeat and unforgettable “Mrs. Robinson”. . . from the mysteriously provocative “Sound Of Silence” to the anthemic “Bridge Over Troubled Water”, THE GRADUATES is an energetic and heartwarming salute to the music of Simon & Garfunkel. On January 14th come be a part of this experience as ‘Paul & Art’ escort us through an evening filled with beautiful renditions of some of the most beloved folk songs ever written. In this concert experience, which spans the iconic duo's career, the cast shares their deep love of the music while interspersing brief narratives with the greatest hits from the rich duet catalog as well as from their solo careers. With selections such as "Celia", "I Am A Rock", "The Boxer", "Homeward Bound", "The 59th Street Bridge Song (Feelin' Groovy)" and Simon's solo hits like "Kodachrome", "Me & Julio", "50 Ways To Leave Your Lover", and more THE GRADUATES is a nostalgia-filled, feel good night in the theatre, not to be missed.

On February 23rd-24th, CBU Opera Theater presents a double bill: The night begins with Henry Purcell’s opera Dido and Aeneas with libretto by Nahum Tate which takes us through a love story where myth and history collide resulting in a dramatic end. This compelling opera in three acts is based on book IV of Virgil's Aeneid and includes some of the most beautiful music in opera, including the famous aria, “When I am Laid in Earth”. The night will conclude with the light-hearted and hilarious satire Trial by Jury, an operetta in one act with music by Arthur Sullivan and libretto by W.S Gilbert. This rollicking show will leave you humming the ever so catchy tunes of Gilbert and Sullivan and wanting more!

“Be Our Guest” March 2nd-10th when Inland Pacific Ballet presents Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, an international sensation nominated for nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature, this stage version includes all of the wonderful songs you know and love written by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman, along with new songs by Mr. Menken and Tim Rice. Don’t miss this “tale as old as time” the whole family will love!

Valverde Stage Production Inc presents a fabulously fun award-winning musical based on the adored movie coming to the Playhouse March 15th-24th. Legally Blonde The Musical! follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. Winner of 3 Olivier Awards including Best New Musical, Nominated for 7 Tony Awards, Nominated for 10 Drama Desk Awards and loved by audiences around the world, this action-packed production is exploding with memorable songs and dynamic dances - this musical is so much fun, it should be illegal! Like the leading lady Elle Woods, the musical hides clever jokes and real depth behind catchy tunes and flashy dance numbers. Don’t judge a blonde by her cover!

On March 29th get ready for an extraordinary night of Latin, rock and soul! Malo,Tierra Legacy and Thee Midniters have topped the Billboard Charts with “Suavecito”, “Together” and “The Town I Live in” to name just a few of their hit songs. These legendary bands have reigned as a major force in the Latin music scene for over 5 decades.

It’s Magic! is Americas longest-running all-star magic revue! Featuring 5 of the top magic and variety acts from Las Vegas, Europe, and Asia this is a must see for magic buffs of all ages. From Illusionists to ventriloquists to comedy magicians it will have you asking the inexhaustible question, “Do YOU believe in Magic?” Get your tickets for March 30th before they disappear!

On April 27-28 Inland Pacific Ballet’s Cinderella returns to the stage with a charming cast of characters that includes a fairy tale Cinderella, a pair of hilarious Stepsisters, a handsome Prince, and a radiant Fairy Godmother who sends Cinderella to the ball in a glittering carriage fit for a fairy princess.

Wrapping up our 16th Season celebration of shows, Inland Valley Repertory Theatre for Young Audiences returns to the Playhouse after the success of Stuart Little, with a delightful story of everyone’s favorite monkey, Curious George. The inquisitive, loveable monkey-star of books, movies and the award-winning PBS television show, is a fun-filled musical adventure in which he learns about Rome... meatballs... and the secret ingredient to cooking! Bring the whole family to this musical production of Curious George: The Golden Meatball on May 11th and May 18th.

Whether you are looking for quality family time, a special evening, or a night out with your neighbors, we are dedicated to providing you with unforgettable experiences that will last a lifetime. An intimate 560-seat venue, the Lewis Family Playhouse is the crown jewel of the 89,000-square-foot Victoria Gardens Cultural Center. The complex at 12505 Cultural Center Drive is conveniently located off the I-15 at Foothill Boulevard, situated on the North side of the Victoria Gardens Regional Shopping Center, with free parking available. The Box Office is open Tuesday through Friday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.