Laguna Beach Music Festival To Open With FESTIVAL PRELUDE SOIREE

This event includes heavy hors dʼoeuvres, wine, and champagne.

By: Feb. 01, 2024

The 2024 Laguna Beach Music Festival kicks off with the Festival Prelude Soirée-a Valentine's Day celebration of love and music at the Laguna Art Museum with an intimate performance from violinist and Artistic Director, Anne Akiko Meyers. This event includes heavy hors dʼoeuvres, wine, and champagne.

$190 per person. Bring a sweetheart or fellow music lover and enjoy our Valentine's special - only $350 per couple.

A painting of Festival Artistic Director Anne Akiko Meyers will be unveiled and sold at auction during the Prelude. This one-of-a-kind art piece is a framed 16"x 12" oil on canvas painting featuring a portrait of Anne Akiko Meyers gracefully playing on her violin.

The painting will be done by Michael Obermeyer, who recently won "Best in Show" in the 25th annual Laguna Beach Plein Air Painting Invitational (October 2023). A native of Southern California, Michael Obermeyer received a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Illustration at California State University, Long Beach. A twenty year career in illustration included works for Disney Studios, the Anaheim Angels, McDonnell Douglas, Coldwell Banker, and the United States Air Force. Michael serves as the President of the prestigious California Art Club and is a Signature Member of both the California Art Club and the Laguna Plein Air Painters Association. He maintains his studio in Laguna Beach, California.



