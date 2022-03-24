Josh Grisetti Directs GLIMPSE, A New Christmas Musical

GLIMPSE, from the Universal Pictures film, The Family Man, is wrapping up its 6-week workshop this weekend at Cal State Fullerton in Southern California.

Directed by Broadway's Josh Grisetti, the show is being lead produced by Lynn Shore and Oskar Eiriksson, Theater Mogul. The book is by the original screen playwrights, David Diamond and David Weissman.

With stage adaptation by Lynn Shore and Josh Grisetti, and music and lyrics by Mark Vogel and Lynn Shore, GLIMPSE runs final staged readings this weekend, March 24, 25, and 26, to sold out houses.

'I dare say, you've made our movie better," said David Weissman. "The music is amazing and combined with the clever adaptation to stage, has really brought new life to our scenes and characters."