Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Josh Grisetti Directs GLIMPSE, A New Christmas Musical

pixeltracker

The book is by the original screen playwrights, David Diamond and David Weissman.

Mar. 24, 2022  

Josh Grisetti Directs GLIMPSE, A New Christmas Musical

GLIMPSE, from the Universal Pictures film, The Family Man, is wrapping up its 6-week workshop this weekend at Cal State Fullerton in Southern California.

Directed by Broadway's Josh Grisetti, the show is being lead produced by Lynn Shore and Oskar Eiriksson, Theater Mogul. The book is by the original screen playwrights, David Diamond and David Weissman.

With stage adaptation by Lynn Shore and Josh Grisetti, and music and lyrics by Mark Vogel and Lynn Shore, GLIMPSE runs final staged readings this weekend, March 24, 25, and 26, to sold out houses.

'I dare say, you've made our movie better," said David Weissman. "The music is amazing and combined with the clever adaptation to stage, has really brought new life to our scenes and characters."



Related Articles View More Costa Mesa Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Mandy Gonzalez Photo
Mandy Gonzalez
Drew Gasparini Photo
Drew Gasparini
Patti Murin Photo
Patti Murin

More Hot Stories For You

  • What Questions Do You Have About Live Theater's Return?
  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!
  • VIDEO: Watch Wayne Brady & Seth Rudetsky On Demand