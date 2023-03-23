Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jeff Goldblum and The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra Come to Segerstrom Center For The Arts

The performance is on July 21, 2023 at 8:00PM.

Mar. 23, 2023  
Jeff Goldblum and The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra Come to Segerstrom Center For The Arts

Segerstrom Center for the Arts will present the debut of Jeff Goldblum and the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra on Friday, July 21, 2023 at the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. Be it jazz, conversing with crowds, or working with aspiring musicians, Goldblum does it all with a joyful sense of connection and reveling in the moment. Audiences will enjoy a night of classic jazz and improvised comedy with the beloved and gregarious Hollywood star.

With film credits including "Jurassic Park," "Independence Day," "The Fly," "The Big Chill," "The Grand Budapest Hotel," and "Thor: Ragnarok;" theatre performances including "The Pillowman," "Speed the Plow" and "Domesticated;" and television show "The World According to Jeff Goldblum", television appearances including "Portlandia" "Inside Amy Schumer" and "Will & Grace," Jeff Goldblum also plays jazz with his band, The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra. Whether performing regularly in Los Angeles, or elsewhere, Goldblum will take your questions, ask you trivia questions, and play classic jazz.

This performance will feature Goldblum on piano, John Storie on guitar, Alex Frank on bass, Joe Bagg on organ, James King and Scott Gilman on saxophones and KennyElliott on drums. Jeff and the band have a new album coming out on March 24, 2023 on Decca Records. This will be the band's 3rd record, all on Decca.




