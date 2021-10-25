It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year At Segerstrom Center

A magical roster of international music, dance, legendary recording artists and family holiday cheer makes for a most remarkable holiday season at Segerstrom Center for the Arts. Celebrate all month long beginning (December 3 &10) with holiday movies outside on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza, Elf and The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Free family fun will be had before the Nutcracker with the annual Holidays Around the World festival on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza (December 4 & 11) .Sugar plums and fairies grace the stage with the return of American Ballet Theatre's The Nutcracker (December 10-19), followed by seasonal concerts "The Beautiful Day" - Kurt Elling Sings Christmas (December 11), Salsa Navidad- Spanish Harlem Orchestra (December 12), "Voice of Christmas" Johnny Mathis (December 21), Fiesta Navidad (December 22), A Magical Cirque Christmas (December 26), and the season will culminate with Salute to Vienna New Year's Concert (January 1).

HOLIDAY MOVIES ON THE PLAZA -ELF & THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS

Friday, December 3, 2021 and Friday, December 10, 2021 at 7-9 pm

Julianne and George Argyros Plaza

Tickets $5

It's the most wonderful time of the year...for our favorite holiday movies! Cozy up with some cocoa and head to Argyros Plaza for a movie night that the whole family will enjoy.

HOLIDAYS AROUND THE WORLD

December 4 & 11, 2021 at 11 am- 2 pm

Julianne and George Argyros Plaza

FREE with RSVP

Join us for festive family fun before the Nutcracker performances as the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza transforms into a winter wonderland! Enjoy live performances from local music and dance groups that celebrate holiday traditions from around the world, create your own seasonal craft, and keep an eye on the sky...you just might experience a little holiday magic with our spectacular snowfall on the plaza!

AMERICAN BALLET THEATRE: THE NUTCRACKER

December 10-19, 2021

Segerstrom Hall

Tickets start at $30

American Ballet Theatre's sumptuous production is Orange County's must-see Nutcracker and a beloved holiday tradition. Once again, audiences will be thrilled by ABT's incomparable dancers and delighted with Alexei Ratmansky's "cinematic creation" (Orange County Register) as the ballet unfolds to Tchaikovsky's beloved score. And the children in the ballet are Orange County's most accomplished young dancers, from Segerstrom Center's American Ballet Theatre William J. Gillespie School.

"THE BEAUTIFUL DAY" - Kurt Elling SINGS CHRISTMAS

Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 7 & 9 p.m.

Samueli Theater

Tickets start at $49

Grammy Award winner Kurt Elling returns to the Jazz Club in Samueli Theater to celebrate the holidays with his acclaimed show, The Beautiful Day. With a mix of traditional carols and contemporary Christmas songs, the jazz vocalist and favorite of Center audiences celebrates the promise and magical energy of the holiday season that touches people of all beliefs.

"SALSA NAVIDAD" - SPANISH HARLEM ORCHESTRA

Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 2 p.m.

Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall

Tickets start at $29

Jazz lovers enjoyed incredible shows when Spanish Harlem Orchestra first brought Salsa Navidad to Segerstrom Center in 2019. Now the two-time Grammy winning Salsa and Latin Jazz band returns to celebrate the winter holidays with music that will make you want to stand up and dance. It simply doesn't get any better when this Latin jazz powerhouse exudes an energy on stage with musical precision that captivate audiences until the last note is played.

Johnny Mathis CHRISTMAS CONCERT

Tuesday, December 12, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

Segerstrom Hall

Tickets start at $69

Celebrating his 65th year in the music industry, legendary singer Johnny Mathis' sublime vocal approach to music eclipses passing fads and trends. He has performed songs in an incredible variety of styles and categories -- from music composed for stage and film to golden era jazz standards, contemporary pop hits, and holiday music, all of which has assured his reputation as one of the most enduring vocalists in music history.

FIESTA NAVIDAD WITH MARIACHI LOS CAMPEROS

Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 8 p.m.

Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall

Tickets start at $29

One of Orange County's most beloved holiday events, Fiesta Navidad, features the Grammy Award-winning Mariachi Los Camperos in a concert filled with festive music and dance. This celebration of Mexican holiday traditions is a joyous annual traditon at Segerstrom Center, perfect for the whole family.



A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS

Sunday, December 26, 2021 at 5 p.m.

Segerstrom Concert Hall

Tickets start at $39

The world's greatest entertainers unite for a spell-binding and incredible holiday production - A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS! Experience the enchantment of Christmas as Magical Hostess Lucy Darling takes you through an evening of dazzling performers and breathtaking cirque artists, accompanied by your favorite holiday music performed live. Get into the spirit of the season with this merry treat that's perfect for the entire family.

SALUTE TO VIENNA NEW YEAR'S CONCERTS

Saturday January 1, 2022 at 7p.m.

Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall

Tickets start at $49

Join us for a dazzling performance brimming with energy, merriment, and romance. It is a glorious re-creation of the beloved Neujahrskonzert, the concert that has welcomed the New Year for more than 80 years in Vienna and all over the world.

Led by an expert conductor of music from Vienna's golden age, Salute to Vienna brings the music of Johann Strauss to life with singers and dancers. Backed by the Strauss Symphony of America, the performance is rich with selections from beloved operettas, elegant dances, lively overtures, and the beautiful "Blue Danube Waltz." Celebrate the start of the New Year with Salute to Vienna New Year's Concert.

More Holiday Shows at Segerstrom Center for the Arts

Nutcracker for Kids

December 4, 20121 | Saturday at 10 a.m. & 11:30 a.m.

Pacific Symphony

Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. Tickets start at $12

Handel's Glorious Messiah

December 5, 2021 | Sunday at 3 p.m.

Pacific Symphony

Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. Tickets start at $30

Concordia Christmas

December 6, 2021 | Monday at 4 and 7:30 p.m.

Concordia University

Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. Tickets start at $25.

Midtown Holiday Men

December 17-18, 2021 | Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m.

Pacific Symphony

Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. Tickets start at $35

Tis the Season!

December 19-20, 2021 | Sunday at 5 p.m. & Monday at 7:30 p.m.

Pacific Chorale

Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. Tickets start at $29.

Holiday Organ Spectacular

December 21, 2019 | Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

Pacific Symphony

Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. Tickets start at $15.

Learn more at SCFTA.org.