First Annual OC Theatre Guild Award Winners Get Their Rewards

Live theater has not been killed off by the pandemic; it came roaring back Monday night during the inaugural OC Theatre Guild Awards ceremony at the Samueli Theater at Segerstrom Center for the Arts, which was nearly filled to capacity.

Awards were given for 16 categories in all. The four gender-neutral acting categories honored two recipients each for a grand total of 20 OCTG Awards handed out during the evening.

Broken down by theater company, Chance Theater had eight awards (Fun Home, Yellowman, Striking 12) Maverick Theater had six awards (The Crucible), Costa Mesa Playhouse had three awards (Silent Sky), and one award apiece for P3 Theatre Company (Doris Day), The Wayward Artist (The Nether), and Curtis Theatre (All Shook Up).

The ceremony was directed by Michael Serna and hosted by Deanna Anthony and Chris Chatman. Kim Le on piano. Musical direction was by Bret Simmons. Projection design was by Kristin Campbell. Production stage manager was Wade Williamson and assistant stage manager was Calvin J. Ballard.

Presenters and speakers: Amanda DeMaio (OCTG President, STAGEStheatre) Tamiko Washington (OC-Centric), Kerri Helmuth (The Curtis Theatre), Bob Berman (Camino Real Playhouse), Jocelyn Brown (Chance Theater), Enrique Munoz (Maverick Theater), Brooke Aston Harper (The Wayward Artist), Peter Kreder (Costa Mesa Playhouse), Anna Jennings (OCTG Board, Awards Committee Chair, South Coast Repertory), Katie Chidester (OCTG Board, Award Committee Coordinator, Project Le Femme), Kristin Campbell (OCTG Board, Award Committee Coordinator), Craig Tyrl (OCTG Board, The Wayward Artist), Cucu Chanel (Laguna Playhouse), Steven Biggs (STAGEStheatre), Tucker Boyes (Alchemy Theatre Company), Andrea Marie Freeman (Project Le Femme), Sharyn Case (OCTG Founder), Brian Page (OCTG Founder), and David Ivers (South Coast Repertory)

The OC Theatre Guild was founded in 2015 and officially organized in 2019 as a not-for-profit 501(c)3 to serve Orange County's vital artistic community with a mission to nurture, support and promote live theatre in greater Orange County. That stated goal is supported by the long-held beliefs of the guild's founders and leaders that theatre and the performing arts are an essential part of what creates a healthy, passionate and multicultural society that enriches communities while providing opportunities for personal growth and fulfillment. Through the last several years, the guild has made a commitment to answer the question "What can we do together that we can't do on our own?

Winners List

Outstanding Production of a Play

The Crucible, Maverick Theater

Outstanding Production of a Musical

Fun Home, Chance Theater

Outstanding Direction of a Play

Brian Newell, The Crucible, Maverick Theater

Outstanding Direction of a Musical

Marya Mazor, Fun Home, Chance Theater

Outstanding Ensemble

The Crucible, Maverick Theater

Outstanding Lead Performance in Play (two recipients)

Julanne Chidi Hill (Alma), Yellowman, Chance Theater

Nathan Baesel (Proctor), The Crucible, Maverick Theater

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Musical (two recipients)

Deborah Robin (Doris Day), Day After Day, P3 Theatre Company

Ron Hastings (Bruce Bechdel), Fun Home, Chance Theater

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Play (two recipients)

Jennifer Walquist (Williamina Flemming), Silent Sky, Costa Mesa Playhouse

Mark Coyan (Rev. Hale), The Crucible, Maverick Theater

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Musical (two recipients)

Laura Leo Kelly (Craig/Space Invader Girl/Lydia/Grandma/Erica/Happy Foley/Drums), Striking 12, Chance Theater

Madelyn Velazquez-Heywood (Medium Alison), Fun Home, Chance Theater

Outstanding Scenic Design

Steve Endicott, Silent Sky, Costa Mesa Playhouse

Outstanding Costume Design

Celestina Hudson, The Crucible, Maverick Theater

Outstanding Lighting Design

Andrea Heilman, Yellowman, Chance Theater

Outstanding Sound Design

Maddi Deckard, The Nether, The Wayward Artist

Outstanding Choreography

Kelsie Blackwell, All Shook Up, Curtis Theatre

Outstanding Music Direction

Lex Leigh, Striking 12, Chance Theater

Outstanding Notable Achievement

Victoria Serra, Video Designer, Silent Sky, Costa Mesa Playhouse