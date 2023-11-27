Festival Ballet Theatre Presents THE NUTCRACKER!

This production has been delighting audiences in Orange County for 35 years. The Nutcracker, set to Tchaikovsky's renowned score, opens December 9.

By: Nov. 27, 2023

POPULAR

FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 1 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests
Review: Carole King's Life Story Blossoms in BEAUTIFUL at La Mirada Photo 2 Review: Carole King's Life Story Blossoms in BEAUTIFUL at La Mirada
Review: East West Players Presents Energetic SPRING AWAKENING Photo 3 Review: East West Players Presents Energetic SPRING AWAKENING
Full Casting Announced fo ABT's THE NUTCRACKER at Segerstrom Hall Photo 4 Full Casting Announced fo ABT's THE NUTCRACKER at Segerstrom Hall

Festival Ballet Theatre presents the return of its critically acclaimed production of The Nutcracker to the Irvine Barclay Theatre, one of Orange County's premiere entertainment venues.

This production has been delighting audiences in Orange County for 35 years. The Nutcracker, set to Tchaikovsky's renowned score, opens December 9th with 13 matinee and evening performances running through December 24th. This year Festival Ballet Theatre welcomes back international ballet stars, and families can once again enjoy the pre-show Nutcracker Tea Party as well as the decorated lobby and holiday boutique, full of beautiful gifts, collectables and nutcracker novelties. 

“The Nutcracker is a time-honored treasure for so many during the holiday season. For 35 years we have been a part of family traditions and are honored to welcome new audience members every year,” said Artistic Director, Salwa Rizkalla. “There is something for everyone in this stunning production, which captures the joyful holiday spirit and showcases our Company through iconic music, sets, costumes and choreography.” 

Festival Ballet Theatre, kicking off it's 35th season with the breathtaking production of The Nutcracker, makes this age-old holiday tradition sparkle like new. Audiences are swept away as Clara, the Sugar Plum Fairy, dancing toys, mischievous mice, sparkling snowflakes, waltzing flowers and a cast of hundreds take them on a magical journey to mystical lands. 

The beautiful Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier are a highlight of Clara's adventure. These roles will be performed by international ballet stars as some of the Festival Ballet Theatre's spectacular guest artists. The Sugar Plum Fairy will be danced by Sasha DeSola (San Francisco Ballet), Jeraldine Mendoza (Joffrey Ballet) and Tiler Peck (New York City Ballet). The handsome Cavalier will be danced by Dylan Gutierrez (Joffrey Ballet), Roman Meija (New York City Ballet), and Wei Wang (San Francisco Ballet). 

The full-length traditional production is choreographed and directed by Festival Ballet Theatre's Artistic Director, Salwa Rizkalla. In addition to the world-renowned guest artists, it features professional Festival Ballet Theatre Company dancers and exceptional young talent from across the Southland. The production shines with colorful sets and dazzling costumes by award-winning designers, Simon Pastukh and Galina Solovyeva. 

Esteemed Guest Artists and Performance Dates 

Sasha DeSola – San Francisco Ballet Wei Wang – San Francisco Ballet 

Saturday, December 9, 2023 @ 1:00 pm Saturday, December 9, 2023 @ 6:00 pm Sunday, December 10, 2023 @ 1:00 pm 

Jeraldine Mendoza – Joffrey Ballet 

Dylan Gutierrez – Joffrey Ballet 

Saturday, December 16, 2023 @ 1:00 pm Saturday, December 16, 2023 @ 6:00 pm Sunday, December 17, 2023 @ 1:00 pm Sunday, December 17, 2023 @ 6:00 pm 

Tiler Peck – New York City Ballet 

Roman Meija – New York City Ballet 

Thursday, December 21, 2023 @ 6:00 pm Friday, December 22, 2023 @ 1:00 pm Friday, December 22, 2023 @ 6:00 pm 

To Be Announced 

Saturday, December 23, 2023 @ 1:00pm Saturday, December 23, 2023 @ 6:00 pm Sunday, December 24, 2023 @ 11:00 am 

Please note: Guest artists subject to change Tickets: $45 - $70 

Tickets can be purchased at www.thebarclay.org or by calling 949.854.4646. 

The Beloved Nutcracker Tea Party with Special Cast Appearances 

Attendees of The Nutcracker ballet production may purchase an additional, very special holiday ticket to The Nutcracker Tea Party. 

Guests enjoy catered gourmet finger sandwiches, petit fours and scones with tea and lemonade or champagne. Each tea party is hosted in the elegantly holiday decorated Jade Room at the Irvine Barclay Theatre. Characters from The Nutcracker ballet, including Clara, join the party as the story of The Nutcracker ballet and the magical adventure is told. 

Photo opportunities and a party favor are included for each guest! 

The Nutcracker Tea Parties take place one hour before each performance. 

Tickets: Adults $45 | Children $35 

Tickets through the Barclay Box Office directly at 949.854.4646 or email tickets@thebarclay.org 

*Tea Party tickets are for the Tea Party only and do not include admittance to The Nutcracker ballet. 

The Nutcracker is approximately 2 hours in length, including one intermission. 




RELATED STORIES - Costa Mesa

1
Extra Show Added To Dr. Seusss HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! The Musical at Segerstrom C Photo
Extra Show Added To Dr. Seuss's HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! The Musical at Segerstrom Center For The Arts

Due to high audience demand, Segerstrom Center for the Arts has added an additional show date for our upcoming engagement of Dr. Seuss's How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical on Friday, December 22 at 2pm.

2
Full Casting Announced fo ABTs THE NUTCRACKER at Segerstrom Hall Photo
Full Casting Announced fo ABT's THE NUTCRACKER at Segerstrom Hall

ABT Artistic Director Susan Jaffe has released principal casting which will include Devon Teuscher as Clara, the Princess, and Joo Won Ahn as The Nutcracker Prince on Opening Night, Friday, December 8.

3
Step In Time! Introducing The Merry Cast Of Disney & Cameron Mackintoshs MARY POPPINS Photo
Step In Time! Introducing The Merry Cast Of Disney & Cameron Mackintosh's MARY POPPINS At Orange County's Rose Center Theater

Experience the magic of Disney & Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins at Orange County's Rose Center Theater. Join the enchanting cast on a whimsical journey filled with joy, music, and wonder this festive season. Get your tickets now and step in time with Mary Poppins!

4
Pacific Chorale Presents TIS THE SEASON! Family-Friendly Concert At Segerstrom Concert Hal Photo
Pacific Chorale Presents TIS THE SEASON! Family-Friendly Concert At Segerstrom Concert Hall, December 17- 18

Pacific Chorale presents 'Tis the Season!' family-friendly concert with carols, seasonal favorites, and a visit from Santa at Segerstrom Concert Hall on Dec. 17 & 18.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Students Perform 'Let It Go' to Celebrate 10 Years of FROZEN Video
Students Perform 'Let It Go' to Celebrate 10 Years of FROZEN
The Cast of HERE LIES LOVE Takes Final Bows on Broadway Video
The Cast of HERE LIES LOVE Takes Final Bows on Broadway
TINA Cast Members Perform Acoustic 'Simply the Best' For Turner's Birthday Video
TINA Cast Members Perform Acoustic 'Simply the Best' For Turner's Birthday
View all Videos

Costa Mesa SHOWS
Megan Hilty in Costa Mesa Megan Hilty
Samueli Theater (12/16-12/18)
Aladdin in Costa Mesa Aladdin
Segerstrom Center for the Arts (5/07-5/12)
Clue in Costa Mesa Clue
Segerstrom Hall (7/23-7/28)
Tis the Season! in Costa Mesa Tis the Season!
Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall (12/17-12/18)
Hairspray (Non-Equity) in Costa Mesa Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Fox Performing Arts Center (5/08-5/09)
Seth Rudetsky's Broadway Series with Lillias White in Costa Mesa Seth Rudetsky's Broadway Series with Lillias White
Samueli Theater (5/16-5/18)
Dr Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical in Costa Mesa Dr Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical
Segerstrom Hall (12/19-12/24)
Alonzo King LINES Ballet in Costa Mesa Alonzo King LINES Ballet
Segerstrom Hall (1/20-1/20)
Disney's Aladdin in Costa Mesa Disney's Aladdin
Segerstrom Hall (5/07-5/12)
Matt Doyle in Costa Mesa Matt Doyle
Samueli Theater (5/02-5/04)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You









close sound sound