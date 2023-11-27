Festival Ballet Theatre Presents THE NUTCRACKER!

Festival Ballet Theatre presents the return of its critically acclaimed production of The Nutcracker to the Irvine Barclay Theatre, one of Orange County's premiere entertainment venues.

This production has been delighting audiences in Orange County for 35 years. The Nutcracker, set to Tchaikovsky's renowned score, opens December 9th with 13 matinee and evening performances running through December 24th. This year Festival Ballet Theatre welcomes back international ballet stars, and families can once again enjoy the pre-show Nutcracker Tea Party as well as the decorated lobby and holiday boutique, full of beautiful gifts, collectables and nutcracker novelties.

“The Nutcracker is a time-honored treasure for so many during the holiday season. For 35 years we have been a part of family traditions and are honored to welcome new audience members every year,” said Artistic Director, Salwa Rizkalla. “There is something for everyone in this stunning production, which captures the joyful holiday spirit and showcases our Company through iconic music, sets, costumes and choreography.”

Festival Ballet Theatre, kicking off it's 35th season with the breathtaking production of The Nutcracker, makes this age-old holiday tradition sparkle like new. Audiences are swept away as Clara, the Sugar Plum Fairy, dancing toys, mischievous mice, sparkling snowflakes, waltzing flowers and a cast of hundreds take them on a magical journey to mystical lands.

The beautiful Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier are a highlight of Clara's adventure. These roles will be performed by international ballet stars as some of the Festival Ballet Theatre's spectacular guest artists. The Sugar Plum Fairy will be danced by Sasha DeSola (San Francisco Ballet), Jeraldine Mendoza (Joffrey Ballet) and Tiler Peck (New York City Ballet). The handsome Cavalier will be danced by Dylan Gutierrez (Joffrey Ballet), Roman Meija (New York City Ballet), and Wei Wang (San Francisco Ballet).

The full-length traditional production is choreographed and directed by Festival Ballet Theatre's Artistic Director, Salwa Rizkalla. In addition to the world-renowned guest artists, it features professional Festival Ballet Theatre Company dancers and exceptional young talent from across the Southland. The production shines with colorful sets and dazzling costumes by award-winning designers, Simon Pastukh and Galina Solovyeva.

Esteemed Guest Artists and Performance Dates

Sasha DeSola – San Francisco Ballet Wei Wang – San Francisco Ballet

Saturday, December 9, 2023 @ 1:00 pm Saturday, December 9, 2023 @ 6:00 pm Sunday, December 10, 2023 @ 1:00 pm

Jeraldine Mendoza – Joffrey Ballet

Dylan Gutierrez – Joffrey Ballet

Saturday, December 16, 2023 @ 1:00 pm Saturday, December 16, 2023 @ 6:00 pm Sunday, December 17, 2023 @ 1:00 pm Sunday, December 17, 2023 @ 6:00 pm

Tiler Peck – New York City Ballet

Roman Meija – New York City Ballet

Thursday, December 21, 2023 @ 6:00 pm Friday, December 22, 2023 @ 1:00 pm Friday, December 22, 2023 @ 6:00 pm

To Be Announced

Saturday, December 23, 2023 @ 1:00pm Saturday, December 23, 2023 @ 6:00 pm Sunday, December 24, 2023 @ 11:00 am

Please note: Guest artists subject to change Tickets: $45 - $70

Tickets can be purchased at www.thebarclay.org or by calling 949.854.4646.

The Beloved Nutcracker Tea Party with Special Cast Appearances

Attendees of The Nutcracker ballet production may purchase an additional, very special holiday ticket to The Nutcracker Tea Party.

Guests enjoy catered gourmet finger sandwiches, petit fours and scones with tea and lemonade or champagne. Each tea party is hosted in the elegantly holiday decorated Jade Room at the Irvine Barclay Theatre. Characters from The Nutcracker ballet, including Clara, join the party as the story of The Nutcracker ballet and the magical adventure is told.

Photo opportunities and a party favor are included for each guest!

The Nutcracker Tea Parties take place one hour before each performance.

Tickets: Adults $45 | Children $35

Tickets through the Barclay Box Office directly at 949.854.4646 or email tickets@thebarclay.org

*Tea Party tickets are for the Tea Party only and do not include admittance to The Nutcracker ballet.

The Nutcracker is approximately 2 hours in length, including one intermission.