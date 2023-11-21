Extra Show Added To Dr. Seuss's HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! The Musical at Segerstrom Center For The Arts

Performances run December 19-24, 2023.

Nov. 21, 2023

Due to high audience demand, Segerstrom Center for the Arts has added an additional show date for our upcoming engagement of Dr. Seuss's How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical on Friday, December 22 at 2pm.

This classic holiday musical will enchant adults and children alike. This wonderful and whimsical narration of a classic holiday tale will bring joy and Christmas spirit to Segerstrom Hall's stage for all audiences to enjoy, and for all hearts to grow two sizes too big.

All Show Dates: December 19-24, 2023

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday at 7:30pm

Friday at 2pm and 7:30pm
Saturday at 11am, 2pm, and 7:30pm
Sunday at 11am and 2pm

WHERE: Tickets for all performances of Dr. Seuss's How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical start at $29 and are available online at Click Here, in person at Segerstrom Center for the Arts Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa CA 92626, or by phone at (714) 556 – 2787.




