Explore The Darker Side Of Humanity With LET THE RIGHT ONE IN Opening At CSUF On October 6

The first theatrical production of the Fall 2023 Theatre & Dance Season, “Let the Right One In,” begins October 6, 2023, and runs through November 4, in the Hallberg Theatre on campus. “Let the Right One In” is based on the acclaimed novel and subsequent 2004 film by John Ajvide Lindqvist, written by Jack Thorne, and directed by David Nevell. Please be advised, “Let the Right One In” contains mature content including violence, strong language, bullying, fake blood, and intimacy. There will also be flashing lights and theatrical fog.

The story follows Oskar, a lonely and bullied 12-year-old boy who forms an unlikely friendship with a mysterious newcomer. As their bond deepens, they become embroiled in a series of chilling and turbulent events that force them to confront the darkness within themselves and the world around them.

Playwright Jack Thorne, known for his masterful storytelling in both theater and television, has taken Lindqvist's compelling narrative and adapted it for the stage with precision and sensitivity. This adaptation delves into the complexities of human relationships and the enduring power of love, even in the face of unspeakable horror.

The play is directed by actor, director, and educator David Nevell who also specializes in voice, dialect, movement, and devised theatre. Nevell's extensive resume includes acting, voice, and dialect coaching in productions at South Coast Repertory, Pasadena Playhouse, the Mark Taper Forum, and REDCAT, to name a few. He has served as head of the voice/movement area and Professor of Theatre and Dance at Cal State Fullerton since 2004.

The cast of “Let the Right One In” includes Heather Buckler, Miguel Torres Cruz, Keza Kenanura, Christian De La TorreOwen DiSciullo and Owen DiSciullo. With scenic design by Blythe Ryther; costume, makeup and hair design by Kieran Tierney; lighting design by Scott Bolman; sound design by Alecia Bennett; and fiight choreography and intimacy choreography by Michael Polak.

“Let the Right One In” runs October 6–21, 2023, with performances Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 8:00 pm and Saturdays, at 2:00 pm in Clayes Performing Arts Center's Hallberg Theatre at Cal State Fullerton. General Admission tickets are $14 ($12 Titan Discount) and are available by calling (657) 278-3371, 12-4 pm, Tuesday through Friday, at the Clayes Performing Arts Center Box Office or Click Here.

Next, Cal State Fullerton presents “Twelfth Night” directed by Collette Rutherford, a 1920's Jazz Age imagining of Shakespeare's classic rom com overflowing with unrequited love, mistaken identity, love triangles and, of course, music. “Twelfth Night” runs October 20– November 4, 2023, in the Young Theatre on the campus of Cal State Fullerton. General Admission tickets are $14 ($12 Titan Discount) and are available by calling (657) 278-3371, 12-4 pm, Tuesday through Friday at the Clayes Performing Arts Center Box Office or online. Tickets for “Twelfth Night” will be on-sale September 29.