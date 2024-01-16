Drag Brunch Returns To Segerstrom Center For The Arts This February

Attendees will be transported into a world of glamour and extravagance with a Broadway equivalent production.

By: Jan. 16, 2024

Segerstrom Center for the Arts presents the highly anticipated return of drag brunch. Featuring six of California's greatest drag artists, alongside a dynamic ensemble of industry-renowned dancers, this one-of-a-kind production is set to dazzle attendees with a newly choreographed original show. Attendees will be transported into a world of glamour and extravagance with a Broadway equivalent production.

“Broadway Divas” features the return of an all-star drag cast including host Miss Clair Voyance alongside Leeko Rae, April Showers, Big Deelish, Mama St. Merman and Zai who will all perform songs from the Broadway songbook. The audience can look forward to hearing Broadway classics from “Cabaret,” “Cinderella” “Waitress,” and “Hello, Dolly!” This year's drag brunch promises an even more extravagant and visually stunning experience, featuring sensational large-scale production numbers with backup dancers all while paying homage to the iconic musicals of the Great White Way.

Every ticket comes with a complimentary glass of champagne (21+), interactive party favors and the opportunity to meet the queens after the show! All floor seating includes a deliciously catered brunch so bring an appetite for surprises, delights and plenty of 11 o'clock numbers that'll leave you screaming “Encore!” Additional drinks may be purchased separately.

Sunday, February 18

11:00AM Doors Open

12:00PM Performance Begins

Samueli Theater at Segerstrom Center for the Arts




