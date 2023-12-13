Discovery Cube Orange County Brings Broadway Lights To Santa Ana With Holiday Musical Spectacular WINTER LIGHTS

Discovery Cube Orange County, Southern California's leading children's science museum, will welcome back the holiday musical spectacular, Winter Lights: A Journey Home, as part of their Holidays at the Cube winter event. Created by Discovery Cube in partnership with the Tony Award-winning production team, Apples & Oranges Studios, the musical invites families back for a second year to be immersed in a winter wonderland filled with Snow, Auroras and the holiday spirit!

This year's show opens on Friday, Dec. 15 and invites the whole family on a journey through the eyes of a tenacious young girl, Lumina, who wants to make the world a better place. Set against the backdrop of the Aurora Borealis, the show brings to life unique characters including a science fairy, a lovable robot crafted from a toaster, and a sibling duo that take you through this magical winter wonderland. Families are invited to choose from three shows daily on select dates until the show closes on Sunday, Jan.7.

"Winter Lights offers a unique blend of science and art that perfectly aligns with Discovery Cube's mission to inspire and educate," said Tony Award Winning and Broadway Actress Pamela Winslow Kashani, Co-Founder of Apples & Oranges Studios. "Our visually stunning musical entertains and ignites curiosity about the wonders of science. Where else can families enjoy a Broadway-caliber show that also deepens their appreciation for science and our future?"

In addition to the wonderous show spectacular, Winter Lights guests will be invited to a special winter-themed wonderland festival celebrating the science of the season, where visitors can interact with moments from the show, such as Lumina's workshop! The Cube comes alive with interactive light displays that showcase the physics of illumination and the science behind the mesmerizing colors. Winter Lights not only celebrates the beauty of the season but also educates visitors on the science that makes it all possible.

Starring 17-year-old high school student, Lumina, Winter Lights: A Journey Home takes holiday audiences through a wondrous journey beginning the night before a big science fair. Lumina works feverishly in her makeshift Santa Ana garage lab amidst the storage bins and holiday garland to try and win first place to gain a life changing college scholarship, but all attempts fail. Lumina, determined as ever, won't be defeated. Through a bit of magic and holiday spirit, a fantastical science fairy appears and takes Lumina, her younger sibling, and her adorable robot friend on a wild journey through magical lands where she realizes the importance of the scientific process, the challenges of failure and the hope and inspiration to try again and reach her dreams.

Tickets for Winter Lights: A Journey Home, which includes admittance to the show and festival, are now on sale and available for purchase here. Prices start at $14 per person; from Dec. 15 - Jan. 7 there are three shows available daily at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m., except for Christmas Day (closed).

For more information, visit Discovery Cube and Winter Lights: A Journey Home.

Established in 1989, the Discovery Cube is an award winning 501(c)(3) nonprofit children's science museum committed to serving the needs and interests of children, educators, and the community at large. With locations in Los Angeles and Orange County, the Cube has hosted over one million children to date to INSPIRE, EDUCATE, and IMPACT young minds with more than one hundred engaging science-based programs, activities, and exhibits. Discovery Cube is focused on four core initiatives - STEM proficiency, early childhood education, healthy living, and environmental stewardship - and offers a range of free and discounted STEM programs, field trips, and digital resources for schools to maximize access for children and educators. For more information, visit discoverycube.org.

At Apples and Oranges Studios we shatter the forgone myth of "Broadway or Bust" through the convergence of creativity and technology. By partnering with all creatives, we apply a digital long-tail approach, empowering storytellers to envision new frontiers through Extended Realities, and AI driven commerce that unify through empathy to move humanity forward.. On Broadway Apples & Oranges Studios produced the Tony Award-winning productions of HAIR, Memphis, and An American in Paris. Digitally, they released the filmed stage musicals Emma and No One Called Ahead. For more information, visit: nycoc.com.