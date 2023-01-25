Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Choreographer Kyle Abraham And A.I.M. Join Forces With Electronic Music Composer Jlin Soraya Premiere

Requiem: Fire in the Air of the Earth is an hour of imaginative and ambitious theater, with an electronic Mozart meditation musical score by Jlin.

Jan. 25, 2023  
Choreographer Kyle Abraham And A.I.M. Join Forces With Electronic Music Composer Jlin Soraya Premiere

Mozart's unfinished Requiem is the jumping-off point for MacArthur Genius Kyle Abraham and pioneering producer, composer, and EDM artist Jlin's latest collaboration, Requiem: Fire in the Air of the Earth.

Combining traditions and innovations in both dance and music, they explore folklore, death, and reincarnation in a powerful piece that demands the dancers have command of techniques ranging from ballet to street dance.

Requiem: Fire in the Air of the Earth is an hour of imaginative and ambitious theater, with an electronic Mozart meditation musical score by Jlin, costumes by British fashion designer Giles Deacon, and set and lighting by longtime Abraham associate Dan Scully. The performance debuts on Sat, Feb 18 at 8 p.m. at The Soraya.

Co-commissioned by New York's Lincoln Center, and featuring 10 dancers from Abraham's company, A.I.M, the new piece repositions the classical Requiem as an exploration of rebirth, ritual, and the afterlife. The result is a stunning and abstract rewiring of mythology, folklore, and Afrofuturism. In the wake of 2020 - marked by the COVID-19 pandemic and the worldwide Black Lives Matter protests - Abraham and Jlin explore the central theme of one of the most canonical works of white Western classical music - death and the myths of reincarnation - from an explicitly Black perspective.

In his fluid choreographic language, Abraham draws from the repertoire of classical ballet, hip-hop, modern dance, and street dance while Jlin takes Mozart's classic requiem and turns it into an electronic dance piece, building her sound on a style of house dance and street dance that originated in Chicago in the 1990s. In collaboration with fashion designer Giles Deacon, an innovator of the Paris couture scene with his expansive prints and pop references for both his own label and numerous fashion houses, 10 dancers and Jlin transform Mozart's music into an electronic opus that memorializes ritual, mourning, and rebirth.




Laguna Beach FOA Foundation Now Accepting 2023 Grant Applications Photo
Laguna Beach FOA Foundation Now Accepting 2023 Grant Applications
The FOA Foundation has announced applications for 2023 Art Grants. Nonprofit organizations with programs promoting fine arts in and about the City of Laguna Beach may apply. The submission deadline is February 28, 2023.
Photos: First Look at GREASE at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts Photo
Photos: First Look at GREASE at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts
La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment have released production photos from their upcoming “electrifying” musical GREASE, with book, music & lyrics by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey, musical direction by Ryan O’Connell, choreography by Christopher M. Albrecht and directed by Kari Hayter. Check out the photos here!
Les Michaels Memorial Concert Will Be Held at the Arthur Newman Theatre Next Weekend Photo
Les Michaels Memorial Concert Will Be Held at the Arthur Newman Theatre Next Weekend
Les Michaels, a cabaret producer and singer in Palm Springs and Los Angeles who presented an ongoing Open Mic Cabaret Series at the Arthur Newman Theatre in the Joslyn Center in Palm Desert for many years, passed away unexpectedly on November 3, 2022 of a heart attack.  Les Michaels is survived by his husband, Rick Valencia.
Young Artists Playground Spring Arts Workshops to be Held at the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Photo
Young Artists Playground Spring Arts Workshops to be Held at the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center
The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center's Young Artists Workshop (YAP) Youth Arts Education Program will present three Spring Saturday Workshop Sessions for youth ages 5-14 years old beginning February 4th. The Spring Saturday Workshops will run from February 4 through May 27th, 2023 from 10 AM to 11:30 AM on Saturdays at the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center. Registration is available for each four-week themed workshop session or for all three sessions.

More Hot Stories For You


Laguna Beach FOA Foundation Now Accepting 2023 Grant ApplicationsLaguna Beach FOA Foundation Now Accepting 2023 Grant Applications
January 21, 2023

The FOA Foundation has announced applications for 2023 Art Grants. Nonprofit organizations with programs promoting fine arts in and about the City of Laguna Beach may apply. The submission deadline is February 28, 2023.
Photos: First Look at GREASE at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing ArtsPhotos: First Look at GREASE at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts
January 20, 2023

La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment have released production photos from their upcoming “electrifying” musical GREASE, with book, music & lyrics by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey, musical direction by Ryan O’Connell, choreography by Christopher M. Albrecht and directed by Kari Hayter. Check out the photos here!
Les Michaels Memorial Concert Will Be Held at the Arthur Newman Theatre Next WeekendLes Michaels Memorial Concert Will Be Held at the Arthur Newman Theatre Next Weekend
January 20, 2023

Les Michaels, a cabaret producer and singer in Palm Springs and Los Angeles who presented an ongoing Open Mic Cabaret Series at the Arthur Newman Theatre in the Joslyn Center in Palm Desert for many years, passed away unexpectedly on November 3, 2022 of a heart attack.  Les Michaels is survived by his husband, Rick Valencia.
Young Artists Playground Spring Arts Workshops to be Held at the Simi Valley Cultural Arts CenterYoung Artists Playground Spring Arts Workshops to be Held at the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center
January 15, 2023

The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center's Young Artists Workshop (YAP) Youth Arts Education Program will present three Spring Saturday Workshop Sessions for youth ages 5-14 years old beginning February 4th. The Spring Saturday Workshops will run from February 4 through May 27th, 2023 from 10 AM to 11:30 AM on Saturdays at the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center. Registration is available for each four-week themed workshop session or for all three sessions.
South Coast Repertory Presents VOICES OF AMERICA This MonthSouth Coast Repertory Presents VOICES OF AMERICA This Month
January 3, 2023

The centerpiece of SCR's 2022-23 season, 'Voices of America,' runs Jan. 28-Feb. 26 on the Segerstrom Stage. It encompasses both plays. Each play will take the stage four times a week, alternating performances. On Saturdays and Sundays, both plays will run-one in the afternoon, the other in the evening. That means theatregoers can see both in the same day. Tickets are available at scr.org.
share