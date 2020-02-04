Celebrate Mardi Gras with Segerstrom Center for the Arts

Laissez les bon temps rouler! Segerstrom Center for the Arts announced today, Mardi Gras is heading to the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza in a festive evening of FREE New Orleans-style revelry. Let the ambiance take you to NOLA with fairy lights and New Orleans-style streetlamps. Groove to the music with spectacular performances from Alligator Beach, New Orleans Traditional Jazz Band, and Av Hamilton, including a second line parade right on our Plaza! And in true Mardi Gras fashion, there's more--fortune teller Sansa Asylum will share your future while she gazes into her crystal ball and tarot cards. Enjoy mask-making and photo opportunities while a range of musical styles serenade you. George's Café on the Plaza has created a special Hurricane cocktail for purchase. In addition, The Santa Ana Black Historical Society will be at the event to share their mission to collect, preserve and present art, artifacts and recorded materials that reflect the history and culture of African Americans in Santa Ana and Orange County.

To start the evening, Av Hamilton will share his soulful sound. New Orleans Jazz Band will follow suit on the Argyros Stage and lead a second line parade through the crowd! To close the evening, Hermosa Beach locals Alligator Beach will stir in some New Orleans-flavored funk! Their live show delivers serious heat, with a full horn section and lead singer Carol Hatchett belting NOLA-flavored arrangements of classic pop standards, sprinkled in with their own original material. Mardi Gras on the Plaza will be a night you must not miss!

Segerstrom Center for the Arts is an acclaimed arts institution as well as a beautiful multi-disciplinary cultural campus. It is committed to supporting artistic excellence, offering unsurpassed experiences and to engaging the entire community in new and exciting ways through the unique power of live performance as well as a diverse array of inspiring arts-based education and community engagement programs.

Previously called the Orange County Performing Arts Center, Segerstrom Center is Orange County's largest non-profit arts organization. In addition to its six performance venues, Segerstrom Center is also home to the American Ballet Theatre William J. Gillespie School and the School of Dance and Music for Children with Disabilities.

The Center presents a broad range of programming for audiences of all ages, featuring international ballet and dance companies, national tours of top Broadway shows, jazz and cabaret, contemporary artists, classical music performed by renowned chamber orchestras and ensembles, family-friendly programming, and free performances on its plaza, such as outdoor movie screenings, concerts, community and cultural festivals.

Segerstrom Center is a leader among the nation's performing arts centers for providing education programs designed to inspire young people through the arts. The Center's programs reach hundreds of thousands of students each year in five Southern California counties. The CDI supports flagship artistic programming and a wide range of projects that celebrate innovation, nurture creativity and engage audiences of the future. The Center Without Boundaries develops partnerships with non-arts organizations to help them in their own efforts to respond to the ever-changing needs of the community.

Segerstrom Center for the Arts is also proud to serve as the artistic home to three of the region's major performing arts organizations: Pacific Symphony, Philharmonic Society of Orange County and Pacific Chorale. Each contributes greatly to the artistic life of the region with annual seasons performed at the Center.

In addition to Segerstrom Center for the Arts as a presenting and producing institution, it also identifies the beautiful 14-acre campus that embraces the Center's own facilities as well as two independently acclaimed organizations: Tony Award®-winning South Coast Repertory and a site designated as the future home of the Orange County Museum of Art.

MARDI GRAS ON THE PLAZA

Segerstrom Center for the Arts - Julianne and George Argyros Plaza

600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA

Performance Schedule:

6:00 - Av Hamilton

7:00 - New Orleans Jazz Band

8:00 - Alligator Beach

* Artists and programs subject to change

Admission - FREE

Online - SCFTA.org

Phone - (714) 556-2787

From 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. daily





