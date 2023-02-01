Catalina Museum For Art & History Announces CLASSIC LANDSCAPES: Catalina Museum's Plein Air Painting Auction

Catalina Museum for Art & History will present Classic Landscapes: Catalina Museum's Plein Air Painting Auction. Bidding will open online on February 7 via Bidsquare and continue through February 26.

The museum-curated auction features a selection of 25 plein air paintings from a variety of artists including Clyde Aspevig, Kevin Macpherson, Joseph Paquet, Mian Situ and many others. The auction supports the museum's mission to collect, preserve and share the art, culture and history of Santa Catalina Island and beyond.

"The Classic Landscapes Auction supports the museum's exhibitions, K-12 educational and community-building programs. It directly benefits the thousands of youth and visitors served by the museum annually." said Sheila Bergman, Executive Director of Catalina Museum for Art & History "We are so thankful to the museum supporters who generously contributed these special works to the auction."

As plein air paintings often do, the selections in this auction showcase the best of Mother Nature with beautiful and classic landscapes. In addition to the paintings that depict scenes of Santa Catalina Island, others include Wyoming, the desert, Big Sur and the Sierras.

The Catalina Museum for Art & History has been collecting art since it was founded in 1953. In recent years, the museum has been expanding its plein air painting collection. In doing so, the museum was the recipient of a number of paintings with the intent they would be offered for sale in support of its exhibitions and programming.

For more information about Classic Landscapes: Catalina Museum's Plein Air Painting Auction and to register to bid, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2222435®id=121&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.catalinamuseum.org%2Fpainting-auction?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. For more information about the Catalina Museum for Art & History, visit CatalinaMuseum.org.

The Catalina Museum for Art & History offers the best in art and history exhibitions, music and dance performances, lectures by guest speakers from all over the world, and the finest in silent, documentary and international film. The museum is located in the heart of Avalon at 217 Metropole Avenue. For more information, the museum may be reached by phone at 310-510-2414 or at its website: CatalinaMuseum.org.