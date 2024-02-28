Cal State Fullerton to Present ACCIDENTALLY ON PURPOSE Next Month

The Cal State Fullerton Department of Theatre & Dance Season will present "Accidentally on Purpose,” beginning March 13 and running through April 13 in the Hallberg Theatre on campus. With support from ASI/IRA funds, “Accidentally on Purpose” will travel to Scotland this summer to present the production at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Want to know who murdered my theatre company? Me.

Seduction? Check.

Betrayal? Check.

No checks? Check.

The desire for the femme fatale and inclusive ambitions?

All of that. I killed it.

And I'm going to tell you how.

Members of a fledgling theater company, Studio 212, set out to produce a devised theater piece based on Billy Wilder's 1943 noir film, “Double Indemnity.” Will the inclination to change the world through art cause irreparable damage to the very artists making it?

“Accidentally on Purpose” was conceived and written by students in Cal State Fullerton's innovative B.F.A. in devised performance/physical theatre program, along with design and technical theatre students in the B.A. and M.F.A. theatre programs. Guest artist Peter Howard served as creative consultant, facilitating conversation and student writing that created the story of “Accidentally on Purpose.”

Director David Nevell is an actor, educator and specialist in voice, dialects, movement, and devised theatre. David's extensive resume includes acting, voice, and dialect coaching in productions at South Coast Repertory, Pasadena Playhouse, Laguna Playhouse, the Mark Taper Forum, REDCAT, the Los Angeles and Utah Shakespeare Festivals, among many others. He is Senior Editor of the International Dialects of English Archive (IDEA), a member of the Actors Equity Association, the Screen Actors Guild, and a certified Associate Teacher of Fitzmaurice Voicework. He served as Vocal Consultant to Walt Disney Entertainment Productions from 2006-2019. Since 2004, he has served as Head of voice/movement and Professor of Theatre at Cal State Fullerton, where he is a core faculty member of the B.F.A. in acting and the new devised performance/physical theatre concentration and is regularly invited to teach master classes and workshops in the U.S. and abroad.

The cast of “Accidentally on Purpose” includes Priscilla Briggs, Heather Buckler, Christian de la Torre, Owen DiSciullo, Keasha Fuller, Hannah Hart, Jose Hernandez, Aaron Lister, Paige Ragan, Alex Rubio, and Madison Shuck. With set design by Elin Ruden; media & projections design by Omar Ramos; costume design by Carson Julian; hair/makeup design by Jennifer Prichard; lighting design by Samera Abdelrhman; associate lighting design by Connor Huch; sound design by Diego Izeta; prop design by Drea Little; and intimacy coaching and fight choreography by Michael Polak

“Accidentally on Purpose” plays March 22–April 13, 2024, in the Hallberg Theatre of Clayes Performing Arts Center. In person performances on Thursdays and Fridays at 8 pm, and Saturdays at 2 pm and 8 pm. Talkback on April 11 following the 8 pm performance. General Admission tickets are $14/ ($12 Titan Discount) and are available by calling (657) 278-3371, 12–4 pm, Tuesday through Friday, at the Clayes Performing Arts Center Box Office or online. CSUF students receive one free ticket per performing arts production.

Next, Cal State Fullerton presents “Urinetown the Musical” directed by Collette Rutherford. Winner of three Tony Awards, three Outer Critics Circle Awards, two Lucille Lortel Awards, and two Obie Awards, “Urinetown” is an irreverent satire that skewers politics, social irresponsibility, and even musicals themselves. The production runs April 12–27, 2024, in the Young Theatre on the campus of Cal State Fullerton. General Admission tickets are $24 ($22 Titan Discount) and are available by calling (657) 278-3371, 12-4 pm, Tuesday through Friday at the Clayes Performing Arts Center Box Office or online. Tickets for “Urinetown” will be on-sale March 22.