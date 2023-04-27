Best of the Best: Exclusive Prices from £48 for Frozen the Musical

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Book by 1 May to set the magic free with Disney’s spectacular show

Apr. 27, 2023  
Frozen the Musical

Set the magic free with Disney's spectacular Frozen. The award-winning musical brings to life a world of sumptuous beauty, humour and iconic music in a jaw-dropping production to melt hearts of all ages.

Frozen will defy all expectations on an unforgettable journey packed with thrilling surprises, hilarious characters and soaring music such as 'For the First Time in Forever', 'Do You Want to Build a Snowman?' and the worldwide smash-hit, 'Let It Go'.

Once you've seen it, you'll never let it go.

Valid on Wednesday .Thursday, Saturday evenings & Sunday Matinees performances 16 April - 02 July

Excluded Performances:
Friday Evenings ( April 21,28 May 05,12,19,26)
Saturday Matinees (April 22, 29, May 05,13, 20, 27, June 03, 10, 17,24 July 01)
31 May - 04 June




