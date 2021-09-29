Ballet X Comes To Segerstrom Center For The Arts

Segerstrom Center for the Arts presents Philadelphia's premiere contemporary ballet company BalletX, led by Artistic & Executive Director Christine Cox, in its SCFTA debut on Saturday, October 16 at 7:30 pm.

The Center program includes "Increasing" (2014) choreographed by Mathew Neenan to music of Franz Schubert; "Napoleon/Napoleon" (2018) choreographed by Cayetano Soto to music by Aram Khachaturian, Vivaldi, Shostakovich, Antonio Machín, & Chavela Vargas; and "Steep Drop, Euphoric" (2019) choreographed by Nicolo Fonte to music by Ezio Bosso, Ólafur Arnalds

About the repertoire, The New York Times said of "Increasing" "...vulnerable, openhearted and, above all, marvelously free ... shows each of [the BalletX dancers] as emotional, both private and social; their unfolding world is carried along by the music's changing current." The Dance Journal said of "Napoleon/Napoleon," "High concept farce ... 'Napoleon/Napoleon' is a blow-out parade of egomaniacal childishness. All hail the Emperor!" Of "Sleep Drop Euphoric," Thinking Dance said, "Gleefully challenging and technically challenging ... This is what dance can be, Fonte seems to be saying, and isn't it glorious?" and the Philly Gay Calendar said, "Sleep, Drop, Euphoric' is a beautiful work which must be seen"



Now in their 16th season, BalletX has been blazing a path of creativity and innovation across leading stages, including The Kennedy Center, The Joyce Theater and Jacob's Pillow, and has quickly become the "IT Company" to watch.

Founded in 2005 by Christine Cox and Matthew Neenan, BalletX is led by Cox, whose tenure as Artistic & Executive Director has produced over 100 world premiere ballets by nearly 60 choreographers, a record "few companies can match," according to The New York Times. Under Cox's leadership, BalletX has been hailed as an "epicenter of creation" (Dance Magazine) and "place of choreographic innovation" (The New Yorker), putting Philadelphia on the map as an international destination for contemporary ballet.

With the support of donors, subscribers, and single ticket buyers, BalletX has grown to reach 150,000+ audiences nationwide through performance seasons, free Pop-Ups across the Philadelphia region, and extensive touring to such prestigious venues as Vail Dance Festival, Ballet Sun Valley, The Joyce Theater, Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival, New York City Center, Laguna Dance Festival, Bermuda Festival, Belgrade Festival and many more.

BalletX has reached more than 2000 Philadelphia public school students through an in-school dance education program, Dance eXchange, and countless patrons through our engagement initiative, The X-Process, featuring open rehearsals and talkbacks with our renowned choreographers and guest artists.

BalletX put down even deeper roots in the spring of 2018 with the opening of its first-ever home - a beautiful, 5,000 square foot studio and administrative headquarters named the Center for World Premiere Choreography. Situated just off Philadelphia's Avenue of the Arts, the center was designed by local firm ISA, and recently earned an impressive AIA Merit Award for Interiors.

In 2020, the company launched an online streaming platform, BalletX Beyond, featuring world premiere dance films by choreographers from around the world. BalletX's distinctive contribution to the American dance community has been recognized and supported in recent years by generous grants from the William Penn Foundation, Wyncote Foundation, Shubert Foundation, the Jerome Robbins New Essential Works (NEW) Program, John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, Dolfinger-McMahon Foundation, Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, Philadelphia Cultural Fund, National Endowment for the Arts, and PECO, among many others.

BalletX is one of three of the most innovative North American dance companies headed to Orange County. Along with the recent Alonzo King LINES (September 11) and Parsons Dance Company (November 20) The Center is hosting an extraordinary range of performances from modern dance to contemporary ballet. "Each of these companies was chosen to open our season because of the quality of the dancers and the unique style of the choreographers. Nothing can compare to the excitement of live dance. The choreography is imaginative, and each company has its own unique style. Dance is the perfect way to open our season back at Segerstrom Hall stage. This is an experience you do not want to miss!" shares Judy Morr, Executive Vice President.

Next, Parsons Dance Company takes center stage November 20 for its Center debut as one of the world's leading modern/contemporary dance companies, Parsons Dance is internationally renowned for its remarkably athletic and joyous style. "This is a dance your heart out' (at all times, no excuses) kind of enterprise" (The New York Times).

Single tickets for BalletX at Segerstrom Center for the Arts start at $39 and are now available online at SCFTA.org, at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa or by calling (714) 556-2787. For inquiries about group ticket discounts for 10 or more, call the Group Services office at (714) 755-0236.

Audience Advisory: Our updated COVID-19 policy requires ticket holders to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 to attend all indoor performances and events at Segerstrom Center for the Arts. "Fully vaccinated" means your performance is at least 14 days after your final vaccine dose. To enter the theatre, please bring proof of vaccination, either your physical vaccination card, a picture of your vaccination card, or a digital vaccination record. Most California residents may request a digital vaccination record at myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov

Those who are under age 12 and anyone without proof of being fully vaccinated must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours (3 days) prior to entering the theatre.

Masks are required at all times for all patrons and visitors regardless of vaccination status in all indoor spaces at Segerstrom Center.

Performance ticket holders who do not comply with these policies will not be admitted.