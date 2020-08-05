Avenue Of The Arts Costa Mesa Hotel Presents Large Check To Support Online Arts Experiences Through Segerstrom Center

The $52,000 gift will support of its Center at Home on-line virtual programming.

Avenue of the Arts Hotel executive Paul Sanford, CEO and Asset Manager for Wincome Hospitality, joined Segerstrom Center for the Arts president, Casey Reitz, on the Center's Julianne and George Argyros Plaza in Costa Mesa to present a check for $52,000 in support of its Center at Home on-line virtual programming. Avenue of the Arts Costa Mesa Hotel is located directly across the street from Segerstrom Center.

Center at Home is located on the Segerstrom Center SCFTA.org website. A special "Learn at Home" section is filled with free online activities and educational programs conducted by Center teaching artists. These are the uniquely trained artists selected by the Center's Education Department to conduct classes, assemblies and residencies in schools. Center at Home was created in response to stay-at-home safe practice policies mandated by California in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and cancellation of live, in-person events. The content is for all ages and provides hours of entertainment, exploration and discovery - all in the comfort and safety of home.

Paul Sanford said, "On behalf of Avenue of the Arts Costa Mesa Hotel and Wincome Hospitality, we are pleased to continue our support of the community and the arts with this gift to Segerstrom Center for the Arts. Especially at times like this, when everyone needs to keep their spirits up. Arts and entertainment uplifts the soul, educates and brings people together."

Segerstrom Center President Casey Reitz accepted the check and said, "We are so appreciative for the continued support of the Avenue of the Arts Costa Mesa Hotel and this generous gift. It will enable to us to continue to provide quality on-line arts experiences and to serve our community when live theater experiences are not available. Segerstrom Center for the Arts has enjoyed a wonderful relationship with the hotel for many years. Its location makes it an ideal spot for our patrons to enjoy pre- and post-performance dining and socializing. And many of our artists have enjoyed the genuine hospitality and convenience of the Avenue of the Arts Costa Mesa Hotel."

Awarded "Hotel of the Year" in both 2017 and 2018 by Marriott for their distinctive premium hotels, The Avenue of the Arts Costa Mesa Hotel, A Tribute Portfolio Hotel offers a world-class luxury experience in the heart of Orange County, California. As Costa Mesa's only AAA recognized Four Diamond hotel, this 238-room boutique hotel provides stylish accommodations with unparalleled amenities and an award-winning restaurant, Silver Trumpet, serving contemporary Californian cuisine. Less than 3 miles from John Wayne Airport, the hotel's central Costa Mesa location offers a tranquil oasis just steps from an array of the world's finest shopping and cultural centers for the arts.

For more information about Avenue of the Arts, visit AvenueOfTheArtsHotel.com.

Shows View More Costa Mesa Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You