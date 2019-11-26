Art Garfunkel Presents Intimate Concert at Segerstrom Center
Segerstrom Center for the Arts is pleased to announce that music legend Art Garfunkel will present an intimate evening on January 11, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. in Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. "A beautiful countertenor" (The New York Times), Art Garfunkel has made an incredible mark on the music world both as a solo artist and as one half of the unrivaled duo, Simon & Garfunkel. In this intimate concert experience, Art is joined by a guitarist and keyboardist, performing Simon & Garfunkel songs, solo hits, and select covers in addition to reading excerpts from his book, What Is It All But Luminous: Notes From An Underground Man.
Tickets for Art Garfunkel: In Close-Up start at $39 and are available for purchase online at www.SCFTA.org, at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa or by calling (714) 556-2787. For inquiries about group ticket savings of 10 or more, please call the Group Services office at (714) 755-0236.
