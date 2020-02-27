Ailey II Will Kick Off LA International Dance Festival at Segerstrom Center

Segerstrom Center for the Arts and the Los Angeles International Dance Festival (LAIDF) will present Ailey II - The Next Generation of Dance on April 11, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall as part of the festival's inaugural year. Ailey II, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's junior company that serves as a bridge between The Ailey School and the professional dance world, is universally renowned for merging the spirit and energy of the country's best young dance talent with the passion and creative vision of today's most promising emerging choreographers. The acclaimed 12-member ensemble makes its first appearance at the Center performing three works from the company's rich repertory including Road to One (2017) by Darrell Grand Moultrie, Where There Are Tongues (2018) by Ailey School alum and former Ailey II dancer Bradley Shelver as well as Breaking Point (2017) by Renee McDonald.



Single tickets start at $25 and are now available online at SCFTA.org, at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa or by calling (714) 556-2787. For inquiries about group ticket discounts for 10 or more, call the Group Services office at (714) 755-0236.



This performance of Ailey II kicks off the 16-day International Dance Festival which runs April 11- 26, 2020 throughout Southern California at various venues. Presented by Debbie Allen and Nigel Lythgoe, the festival aims to showcase the talents of Los Angeles-based dancers and choreographers, while bringing internationally acclaimed companies and dancers to Los Angeles venues. Said Nigel Lythgoe, "We're proud that Ailey II kicks off the festival with their performance at Segerstrom Center for the Arts. Dance has the unparalleled ability to bring people together. Our ambition with LAIDF is to create spaces for people to experience the wealth of culture and dynamism through the power of dance. We want the Festival to bring attention to and elevate Los Angeles dance companies to the status they justly deserve."



"I'm thrilled to partner with Nigel Lythgoe and the entire LA Dance Community to a create a festival that will excite and inspire. Our goal is to provide dynamic experiences for all ages, all ethnicities and a landscape of styles and techniques. It is extremely fitting that the vibrant and renowned young American dance company that is Ailey II should kick off a dynamic festival such as this," said Debbie Allen, co-founder of LAIDF.



Founded in 1974 as a bridge between The Ailey School and the professional dance world, Ailey II embodies Alvin Ailey's pioneering mission to establish an extended cultural community that provides dance performances, training, and community programs for all people. Ailey II flourished into one of the most popular dance companies in the country under the leadership of Sylvia Waters from 1974-2012, combining a rigorous touring schedule with extensive community outreach programs. With Artistic Director Troy Powell at the helm, Ailey II continues to thrive as he brings a fresh dimension to this beloved company.

AILEY II - THE NEXT GENERATION OF DANCE

Segerstrom Center for the Arts - Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall

600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA

Saturday, April 11, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

Program:

Road to One | Choreographed by Darrell Grand Moultrie

Music: Various artists

Costume Design: Mark Eric

Lighting Design: Lauren Parrish

- Intermission -

Where There Are Tongues | Choreographed by Bradley Shelver

Music: Lo Còr De La Plana

Costume Design: Mark Eric

Lighting Design: Josh Monroe

- Intermission -

Breaking Point | Choreographed by Renee I. McDonald

Music: Audiomachine

Costume Design: Taylor S. Barnett

Lighting Design: Brandon Stirling Baker

Tickets - Start at $25

In Person - The Box Office

600 Town Center Drive

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Open 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. daily

Online - SCFTA.org

Phone - (714) 556-2787

Open 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. daily

Group Sales - (714) 755-0236

Open 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday-Friday





