ACTUALLY By Anna Ziegler Announced At The Wayward Artist

The Wayward Artist announces the drama "Actually" by Anna Ziegler will open for six performances beginning November 11, 2022, at the Grand Central Arts Center in Santa Ana.

In this heartfelt examination of the aftermath of an intimate encounter between two Princeton college students, the audience is drawn into the conflict. The students, Tom and Amber, agree on the drinking, they agree on the attraction, but consent is foggy. The evening becomes a matter of "he said, she said." As they keep talking about their version of the events, is it possible to determine what actually happened?

"I am honored and elated to bring Anna Ziegler's profoundly gripping story to life at The Wayward Artist," said Sydney Fitzgerald, Director of the production, "I couldn't help but fall in love as the two immensely detailed characters uncover layers of themselves in this riveting, poignant, and compassionate drama."

According to playwright Anna Ziegler, "Actually" looks at how difficult it can be to determine what happened in a bed between two real people capable of all that humans are capable of - obfuscating, deceiving themselves, not understanding, not wanting to be impolite, or to embarrass themselves, or letting need or insecurity take precedence over empathy.

Tickets are available for purchase now. The Wayward Artist shows frequently sell out, so don't delay. Talk back following select productions.