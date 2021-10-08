Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ABBA The Concert Returns to Segerstrom Center For The Arts

The performance takes place November 2, 2021.

Oct. 8, 2021  
Come dance, come sing for one night only at the ultimate tribute celebration, Abba The Concert "Mamma mia, here I go again.. my, my, how can I resist you?" It might be impossible to resist attending ABBA the Concert one night only at Segerstrom Center for the Arts November 2, 2021.

Their performance celebrates such fan-favorites as "Mamma Mia," "S.O.S.," "Money, Money, Money," "The Winner Takes All," "Waterloo," "Gimme, Gimme, Gimme" and "Dancing Queen." 21st Century Artists, Inc. has presented its ABBA tribute show throughout North America for well over a decade, bringing one of the greatest pop phenomena back to life. Senior Director of Music Programming at Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Aaron Egigian shares, "more than anything we need to feel good right now" and ABBA the Concert will do exactly that for our audiences.

Tickets for ABBA the Concert start at $39 and are available for purchase online at www.SCFTA.org, at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa or by calling (714) 556-2787. For inquiries about group ticket savings of 10 or more, please call the Group Services office at (714) 755-0236.

ABBA the Concert is not affiliated with the original ABBA group or MAMMA MIA! the musical.ABBA The Concert Returns to Segerstrom Center For The Arts


