A DOLL'S HOUSE to be Presented by Vanguard University's Department of Theatre Arts This Month

A Doll's House concerns the lives of a group of middle-class Norwegians in the 1870s, and the values and issues they may encounter in the 19th-century bourgeoisie.

Oct. 10, 2022  

Vanguard University's department of theatre arts will present A Doll's House written by Hendrik Ibsen. The production is presented in the Lyceum Theater on the Vanguard University campus, beginning October 21st, 2022, and running two weekends through October 30th.

"Nora and Torvald represent the power struggle that has occurred between man and woman through all the generations spanning the entire world. But A Doll's House is more than dominion over a human being and keeping the woman in her place. It is about self-respect, conditional love, but most of all...hope. I set the play in 1959 because it still resonates in that decade; and in our current decade, it reminds us of how far we have come in the US." -Susan K. Berkompas

SUSAN K. BERKOMPAS, B.F.A./M.F.A. in Acting and Directing from CalRep; Professor Berkompas has served as Theatre Department Chair for twenty-four years at VU. She is a member of SDC, SAG, and AFTRA. She is the recipient of the KCACTF Excellence in Education and Gold Medallion awards and is an alumnus of Directors Lab West. She studied Shakespeare with Sir John Barton at the British American Drama Academy in Oxford. She is the founder and Producing Artistic Director of American Coast Theater Company, and she serves as department chair of theatre arts at Vanguard University where she teaches acting and directing courses. Sue has directed such shows as Othello, The Boys Next Door, Metamorphoses, A Midsummer Night's Dream, The Crucible, Kiss Me Kate, Bullshot Crummond, and Life Without Parole. She has played such roles as Gertrude (Hamlet), Eleanor (The Lion in Winter), Blanche (A Streetcar Named Desire), Kate (All My Sons), Kate (Taming of the Shrew), Joy (Shadowlands) and Edith/Edie (Gray Gardens). www.SusanBerkompas.com

A Doll's House synopsis: A three-act play written by Norwegian playwright Henrik Ibsen. It concerns the lives of a group of middle-class Norwegians in the 1870s, and the values and issues they may encounter in the 19th-century bourgeoisie. Specifically, Nora, who faces the power of money, keeping up with appearances, and the way women navigate a landscape that leaves them little room to assert themselves as actual human beings.

This production is suitable for ages teens and older.

All performances are presented on the campus of Vanguard University, in the Lyceum Theater. Ticket prices are $17 for general admission and $15 for seniors, children, students, and groups. Tickets may be purchased at www.vanguardtickets.com or

by calling the Theatre Department box office at 714-668-6145.

Performance dates and times are

October 21, 22, 28, 29 at 7:30pm; October 22, 23, 29, 30 at 2:00pm.





