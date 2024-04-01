A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, & JULIET and More Set for Segerstrom Center for the Arts 24/25 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Segerstrom Center for the Arts has unveiled its Broadway lineup for the 2024-25 season. With six Orange County premieres, direct from Broadway, the season lineup includes

Mrs. Doubtfire, Back to the Future, Kimberly Akimbo, Annie, Hamilton, MAMMA MIA!, LIFE OF PI, A Beautiful Noise, & Juliet and Hadestown.



Casey Reitz, President of Segerstrom Center for the Arts shares “With great excitement we unveil the Center’s incredible 2024-25 Broadway season! Get ready to be mesmerized, inspired, and entertained as we bring you a lineup of unforgettable performances that will ignite your passion for the arts. From timeless classics to 6 new groundbreaking Orange County Broadway premieres, this season is a testament to the enduring power of storytelling and the joy of live performance. Get your tickets, mark your calendars, and prepare to feel good all season long by the magic of Broadway!”



Subscriptions for the Broadway Series are available now. Packages are available in the full 9-show Mega Broadway Season, the 6-show Broadway Season, or the 3-show Curtain Call Season option. Tickets for individual performances will go on sale at a later date. Visit the Center’s website www.scfta.org for more information. For Group sales call (714) 755-0236.



Audiences can join for a season filled with laughter, love, and the power of the human spirit. Based on the beloved film, Mrs. Doubtfire tells the hysterical and heartfelt story of an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids. Experience 88mph and go back in time with Back To The Future: The Musical, the smash-hit Broadway musical created by the original writers of the beloved, cinematic classic.



Featuring book and lyrics by Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winner David Lindsay-Abaire and music by Tony Award-winner Jeanine Tesori comes Kimberly Akimbo, a new musical about growing up and growing old (in no particular order). It was named “Best Musical” by the Tony Awards, New York Drama Critics Circle, The Drama Desk Awards, The Lucille Lortel Awards, and The Outer Critics Circle Awards. Join little orphan Annie and her lovable dog Sandy on a journey from hardship to hope in this timeless classic, featuring unforgettable songs like "Tomorrow" and "It's the Hard Knock Life."



Hamilton, the revolutionary story of passion, unstoppable ambition, and the dawn of a new nation, returns to the Center. For nearly 25 years, people all around the world have fallen in love with the characters, the story, and the timeless hits of ABBA that make MAMMA MIA! the ultimate feel-good show.



Based on the acclaimed novel by Yann Martel, Life of Pi will bring a visually stunning production following the extraordinary journey of a young boy stranded at sea with a Bengal tiger, reminding us of the power of faith, strength, and the human capacity for wonder. Celebrate the legacy of legendary singer-songwriter Neil Diamond in A Beautiful Noise, the electrifying new Broadway musical that explores the life of a rock icon through the music that made him “a national treasure” (Los Angeles Times).



& Juliet is a modern reimagining of Shakespeare's classic tale, filled with infectious energy, vibrant pop music, and a message of female empowerment that will leave audiences feeling uplifted and inspired. Segerstrom Center for the Arts offers a full 9-show Mega Broadway season, the 6-show Broadway Season Mrs. Doubtfire, Back To The Future, Kimberly Akimbo, Life of Pi, A Beautiful Noise, & Juliet or the 3-show Curtain Call Annie, Hamilton, MAMMA MIA! Available as a season-added attraction for all subscriptions, Hadestown, the Tony and Grammy Award-winning Best Musical, takes audiences on a journey to the underworld and back in a love story for the ages.



2024-2025 MEGA BROADWAY SERIES LINEUP

Mrs. Doubtfire | September 24 – October 6, 2024



Everyone’s favorite Scottish nanny is headed to Costa Mesa. Based on the beloved film and directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, Mrs. Doubtfire tells the hysterical and heartfelt story of an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids.



Back to the Future | December 26, 2024 – January 5, 2025



Great Scott! Back to the Future, the beloved, cinematic classic is now a Broadway musical with its destination set for Costa Mesa in 2024.



Winner of the 2022 Olivier Award for Best New Musical, four WhatsOnStage Awards, including Best New Musical, and the Broadway World Award for Best New Musical, Back to the Future: The Musical is adapted for the stage by the iconic film’s creators Bob Gale (Back to the Future trilogy) and Robert Zemeckis (Forrest Gump) and directed by the Tony Award®-winner John Rando with original music by multi-Grammy winners Alan Silvestri (Avengers: Endgame) and Glen Ballard (Michael Jackson’s “Man in the Mirror”), alongside hit songs from the movie including “The Power of Love,” “Johnny B. Goode,” “Earth Angel,” and “Back in Time.”



When Marty McFly finds himself transported back to 1955 in a time machine built by the eccentric scientist Doc Brown, he accidentally changes the course of history. Now he’s in a race against time to fix the present, escape the past, and send himself... back to the future. When Back to the Future hits 88mph, it’ll change musical theatre history forever.



Kimberly Akimbo | January 21 - February 2, 2025



A new musical about growing up and growing old (in no particular order), KIMBERLY AKIMBO is the winner of 5 Tony Awards including BEST MUSICAL. It features Tony Award-winning book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire (Shrek), a Tony Award-winning score by Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home), choreography by Danny Mefford (Dear Evan Hansen) and direction by Tony-nominated director Jessica Stone.



Kimberly is about to turn 16 and recently moved with her family to a new town in suburban New Jersey. Kim is forced to navigate family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush … and possible felony charges. Ever the optimist, she is determined to find happiness against all odds and embark on a great adventure.



Annie | February 18-23, 2025



Holding onto hope when times are tough can take an awful lot of determination, and sometimes, an awful lot of determination comes in a surprisingly small package. Little Orphan Annie has reminded generations of theatergoers that sunshine is always right around the corner, and now the best-loved musical of all time is set to return in a new production – just as you remember it and just when we need it most.



Annie, directed by Jenn Thompson, features the iconic book and score, written by Tony Award®-winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin. This celebration of family, optimism and the American spirit remains the ultimate cure for all the hard knocks life throws your way.



Hamilton | April 23 – May 4, 2025



A revolutionary story of passion, unstoppable ambition, and the dawn of a new nation.



HAMILTON is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation. Based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. HAMILTON features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won Grammy®, Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.



MAMMA MIA! | May 13 – 18, 2025



A mother. A daughter. 3 possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget! Set on a Greek island paradise where the sun always shines, a tale of love, friendship, and identity is beautifully told through the timeless hits of ABBA. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the father she’s never known brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited decades ago.



For nearly 25 years, people all around the world have fallen in love with the characters, the story, and the music that make MAMMA MIA! the ultimate feel-good show.



LIFE OF PI | June 3 – 15, 2025



Winner of three Tony Awards and the Olivier Award for Best Play.



Based on the novel that sold more than 15 million copies and became a worldwide phenomenon, LIFE OF PI is an epic story of perseverance and hope that speaks to every generation.



After a shipwreck in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, a sixteen-year-old boy named Pi survives on a lifeboat with four companions— a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan and a Royal Bengal tiger.

Told with jaw-dropping visuals, world class puppetry and exquisite stagecraft, LIFE OF PI creates a breathtaking journey that will leave you filled with awe and joy.



A Beautiful Noise | July 29 - August 10, 2025

Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE is the uplifting true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chart-busting, show-stopping American rock icon. With 120 million albums sold, a catalogue of classics like "America," "Forever in Blue Jeans," and "Sweet Caroline," an induction into the Songwriters and Rock and Roll Halls of Fame, a Grammy® Lifetime Achievement Award, and sold-out concerts around the world that made him bigger than Elvis, Neil Diamond's story was made to shine on Broadway-and head out on the road across America.



Like Jersey Boys and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical before it, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL is an inspiring, exhilarating, energy-filled musical memoir, that tells the untold true story of how America's greatest hitmaker became a star, set to the songs that defined his career.



& Juliet | September 9 - 21, 2025



Created by the Emmy®-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek,” this hilarious new musical flips the script on the greatest love story ever told. & Juliet asks: what would happen next if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo? Get whisked away on a fabulous journey as she ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love—her way.

Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, including "Since U Been Gone‚" "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life‚" "That’s The Way It Is,“ and "Can't Stop the Feeling!"—all from the genius songwriter/producer behind more #1 hits than any other artist this century. Break free of the balcony scene and get into this romantic comedy that proves there’s life after Romeo. The only thing tragic would be missing it.



Hadestown | October 29 - November 3, 2024

COME SEE HOW THE WORLD COULD BE.



Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards® including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy® Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show from celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today... and always.



HADESTOWN intertwines two mythic tales — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — as it invites you on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers and singers, HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.



Season Ticket Subscriptions Available

The Box Office

600 Town Center Drive

Costa Mesa, CA 92626



Monday 10am to 2pm

Tuesday through Friday 12pm to 5pm

Saturday and Sunday: Closed



Phone - Monday-Friday 10am to 5pm

(714) 556-2787



Online – SCFTA.org/broadway

Group Sales – (714) 755-0236

Photo credit: Julieta Cervantes