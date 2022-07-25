2022 -2023 Dazzling Dance Series Announced At Segerstrom Center For The Arts

Segerstrom Center for the Arts announces its 2022-2023 dance performances, offering a wide range of modern, contemporary, and classical dance.

The Center will bring a breathtaking 10 dazzling works to Orange County including Center debuts of North America's most innovative dance companies MOMIX, BODYTRAFFIC, LA Dance Project and Ballet BC and is excited to host the North American premiere of American Ballet Theatre's Like Water for Chocolate from choreographer Christopher Wheeldon. Plus, welcome back audience favorites with the return of Cloud Gate Dance Theatre of Taiwan, Farruquito, ABT's The Nutcracker, Dorrance Dance, and Alonzo King LINES Ballet at its 40th anniversary.

"There's nothing like the feeling of joy and amazement from an exemplary dance performance. With each new season, the Center strives to create a wide selection of classical, contemporary and world dance. Each company highlighted for our 2022-2023 season possesses an extraordinary range of choreography, athleticism, and style. Audiences are in for a treat this dance season!" - Judy Morr, Executive Vice President

Beginning this fall, the dance series opens with the incredible MOMIX, a company known for mixing unique costumes, music, props, and scenography to create a magical performance that is bound to leave audiences on the edge of their seats. In October, "Asia's leading contemporary dance theater" (The Times) Cloud Gate Dance Theatre of Taiwan will turn ancient aesthetics into a thrilling and modern celebration of motion. Los Angeles's BODYTRAFFIC brings their "unfailingly deft and endearing dancers" (Los Angeles Times) to Segerstrom Center for a debut of compelling works that embody the company's energy, sophistication, and sheer joy in dancing. Farruquito's roots in flamenco dance has taken him all over the world, immersing audiences in his gift as the "greatest Flamenco dancer of this new century."

This December, American Ballet Theatre continues its annual holiday engagement of Alexei Ratmansky's The Nutcracker, returning for the 7th time on our Segerstrom Hall stage. In March 2023, American Ballet Theatre will give the North American Premiere of Like Water for Chocolate at the Center. From the award-winning team of choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and composer Joby Talbot, with costumes by Bob Crowley, this co-production with the Royal Ballet is inspired by Laura Esquivel's bestselling novel of the same name. Wheeldon and his team have turned "Latin-American magical realism into a fluid, clear and cohesive dance narrative" (Culture Whisper).

New York based tap dance company, Dorrance Dance, will take the stage in April, exploring what is most thrilling, brilliant, and beautiful about tap dancing with a program called SOUNDSpace. In May, LA Dance Project will present its contemporary take on Romeo and Juliet created by artistic director Benjamin Millepied. Other contemporary ballet performances offered in the new season include Center favorite Alonzo King LINES Ballet 40th Anniversary known for their "gripping, urgently beautiful choreography" (San Francisco Chronicle). Also, Vancouver based Ballet BC brings its diverse style and exemplary works of contemporary ballet that goes beyond the boundaries of the genre.

This season, patrons get to choreograph their own series. The 2022 -2023 Dance Series subscriptions are available beginning July 22. When selecting 4-5 shows, patrons save 25% and 35% savings for 6 or more shows. Visit the Center's website www.scfta.org for more information. For Group sales call (714) 755-0236.

