ZOMBIE PROM Will Come to Sharon Playhouse

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The Sharon Playhouse will present Zombie Prom, the second annual production of its Launchpad Company, a pre-professional program designed to launch the careers of local theater artists ages 15–20.

With music by Dana P. Rowe, lyrics by John Dempsey, and a book co-written by John Dempsey and Hugh M. Murphy, this uproarious musical comedy will be showcased for one weekend only: August 21 at 7:00 PM, August 22 at 7:00 PM, and August 23 at 3:00 PM at the Sharon Playhouse.

Zombie Prom premiered Off-Broadway at the Variety Arts Theatre in 1996, and the Sharon Playhouse is thrilled to have one of the original company members, DJ Salisbury, directing this revival. DJ returns to the Sharon Playhouse after directing the last mainstage production of 42nd Street in 2011, promising a delightful experience for audiences of all ages with this unique blend of humor and heart. Set in the vibrant 1950s, Zombie Prom follows the charming tale of Toffee, a sweet girl, and Jonny, the rebellious bad boy who literally rises from the grave to win her heart and stir up chaos at Enrico Fermi High. Filled with catchy songs, bold characters, and electrifying performances, the musical celebrates love, friendship, and the importance of staying true to oneself—even from beyond the grave!

The talented cast features Callie Audia (Dover Plains, NY) as Miss Delilah Strict, Alex Wilbur (Lakeville, CT) as Eddie Flagrante, Carlo Desy (Fairfield, CT) as Jonny, Abby Callaway (Woodbury, CT) as Toffee, Charlotte Wise (New Milford, CT) as Candy, Brianna Vivace (Poughkeepsie, NY) as Coco, Ellis Bell (New Milford, CT) as Ginger, Caitlyn Kops (Scarsdale, NY) as Ramona Merengue, Liam Murphy (Falls Village, CT) as Josh, Jakob Kerr-Lucero (Dover Plains, NY) as Jake, Richie Crane (Canaan, CT) as Joey, Callan Scott (Sharon, CT) as the Announcer, Annika Gustafson (Kent, CT) as Secretary, Emily R. Burg (Hopewell Junction, NY) as Toffee’s Mother/Dance Captain, Aubrey Grimes (Windsor, CT) as Make-Up Lady, Vivian Burnham (Washington, CT) as Stage Manager, and Charlie Bocompani Sherman, CT), Phoebe Amankwah (Avon, CT), and Kennadi Mitchell (Lakeville, CT) round out the Ensemble.

The creative team includes Michelle Lemon as choreographer and Eric Thomas Johnson as music director. This production is Produced by Stephanie & BJ Colaric and Amy Danis & Mark Johannes, with The White Hart in Salisbury, CT as Associate Producer.

Zombie Prom will be performed in the Bobbie Olsen Theater at the Sharon Playhouse on Friday, August 21 at 7PM, with additional performances on Saturday, August 22 at 7PM, and a final matinee on Sunday, August 23 at 3PM.

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