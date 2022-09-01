Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Warner Theatre Will Participate In Stock The Shelves NWCT For the Month of September

The Warner's Box Office will function as the designated drop-off location for non-perishable food donations.

Register for Connecticut News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 01, 2022  
Warner Theatre Will Participate In Stock The Shelves NWCT For the Month of September

The Warner Theatre will be participating in a new local initiative, Stock the Shelves, as a drop-off location for the month of September (National Hunger Action Month).

The Warner's Box Office will function as the designated drop-off location for non-perishable food donations. Donations can be dropped off during the Box Office's regular business hours, Tuesday - Friday, 10 am - 6 pm. During September, those who donate 5 items or more will receive a voucher for 2 movie tickets at the Warner. All items donated will be distributed to various local food drives and pantries in Northwest CT. The full list of beneficiaries can be found at stocktheshelvesnwct.org/who-we-support.

Stock the Shelves is an initiative started by a group of community business-people and residents who have become friends through their volunteer activities and want to help address the ongoing food and essential living insecurity in the region.

The founders of Stock the Shelves are Lauren Zordan, Lisa Ferris, Anita Rosa, Jeff Geddes and John Seagrave.

For more information about Stock the Shelves, visit stocktheshelvesnwct.org.




More Hot Stories For You


Little Theatre Of Manchester Announces Fall Concert SeriesLittle Theatre Of Manchester Announces Fall Concert Series
September 1, 2022

Little Theatre of Manchester is closing out the summer season on a high note with Sep-TUNE-ber! Five weekends of concerts performed by five boisterous bands playing some of the greatest music ever made. Featuring the best of Motown, The Everly Brothers, The Carpenters, Buddy Holly, Roy Orbison, Yusuf/Cat Stevens & Harry Chapin this eclectic group of artists will pay tribute to some of your favorite musicians of yesterday.
LA CAGE AUX FOLLES Extends at Fairfield Center StageLA CAGE AUX FOLLES Extends at Fairfield Center Stage
September 1, 2022

Fairfield Center Stage (FCS), a community theater group, will present an immersive production of the Tony award-winning Broadway musical LA CAGE AUX FOLLES from Sep 9-24 at Trevi Lounge in Fairfield.
Photos: MORNING'S AT SEVEN Opens At TheatreWorks New MilfordPhotos: MORNING'S AT SEVEN Opens At TheatreWorks New Milford
August 31, 2022

On September 2, TheatreWorks New Milford will present the heart-warming comedy, Morning's At Seven by Paul Osborn. See photos from the production.
Ridgefield Theater Barn Announces 2022-2023 Kids Workshop Season Featuring GLEE JR & MoreRidgefield Theater Barn Announces 2022-2023 Kids Workshop Season Featuring GLEE JR & More
August 31, 2022

The Ridgefield Theater Barn has announced their entire season of teen and youth workshops through the end of the school year offering parents and kids the opportunity to plan (and register) ahead, and potentially save money with discounted packages if kids are enrolled for an entire season of workshops.
Oddfellows Playhouse Announces Fall Classes 2022; Registration Now OpenOddfellows Playhouse Announces Fall Classes 2022; Registration Now Open
August 30, 2022

Registration is now open for Fall Classes at Oddfellows Playhouse Youth Theater located at 128 Washington Street in Middletown! Beginning September 17th, classes in theater, dance, circus, music and visual art will be offered for ages 3 - 20. Teenagers are invited to audition for the fall mainstage production.