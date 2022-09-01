Warner Theatre Will Participate In Stock The Shelves NWCT For the Month of September

The Warner Theatre will be participating in a new local initiative, Stock the Shelves, as a drop-off location for the month of September (National Hunger Action Month).

The Warner's Box Office will function as the designated drop-off location for non-perishable food donations. Donations can be dropped off during the Box Office's regular business hours, Tuesday - Friday, 10 am - 6 pm. During September, those who donate 5 items or more will receive a voucher for 2 movie tickets at the Warner. All items donated will be distributed to various local food drives and pantries in Northwest CT. The full list of beneficiaries can be found at stocktheshelvesnwct.org/who-we-support.

Stock the Shelves is an initiative started by a group of community business-people and residents who have become friends through their volunteer activities and want to help address the ongoing food and essential living insecurity in the region.

The founders of Stock the Shelves are Lauren Zordan, Lisa Ferris, Anita Rosa, Jeff Geddes and John Seagrave.

For more information about Stock the Shelves, visit stocktheshelvesnwct.org.