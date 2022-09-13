Warner Theatre To Host Special Effects Master Class With Tyler Green

Education @ the Warner Presents "Special Effects: Cuts & Bruises" with Tyler Green, Saturday, November 5 at 2 pm. Tyler will provide detailed demonstration of his craft, and then guide students through creating realistic cuts and bruises on a fellow classmate. This class is best suited for ages 16 and up. ﻿

Tyler Green is one of the most inspiring, innovative, and outside-of-box thinkers you'll ever meet. With an intuitive and innovative approach to the creative process, he uses his artistic ability and skills to work within a variety of industries requiring his expertise in SFX makeup and education. As an educator, he teaches students of all ages in his studio located in Winsted, CT, and travels around the country training the next generation of makeup artists. Tyler believes that within each of us there is an ability to think beyond the obvious if we expand our minds. "I believe if you have the drive, determination, and creativity, you might be pleasantly surprised with what you can do"

Tyler is the owner of Creative Genius LLC, and is an inventor of consumer gadgets and accessories. Among many other products, Tyler conceptualized and developed the Monster Kidz Box, a STEM approved kit that gives kids everything they need to create their very own monster character. Tyler's incredible and unique talents and achievements have been featured over the years in newspapers, magazines, and on radio and television. He was recently featured in Connecticut Magazine as one of the 40 under 40 most influential people of 2021!

The class is $90 per person and includes materials. For more information and to register, visit warnertheatre.org or call the Box Office at (860) 489-7180

The Warner Theatre is a performing arts center located in the heart of Downtown Torrington, CT's Cultural District. The theatre was incepted in 1931 as an original Warner Brothers Studios movie palace. Today, the Warner is in operation year-round and features a variety of productions including live national touring acts, stage company plays and musicals, dance, standup comedy, movie screenings, opera simulcast, high school graduations, community theatre, competitions, and other special events that enrich the cultural community. Northwest Connecticut Association for the Arts' mission is to preserve the Warner Theatre as an historic landmark, enhance its reputation as a center of artistic excellence and a focal point of community involvement, and satisfy the diverse cultural needs of the region. To learn more about the Warner Theatre, visit our website: www.warnertheatre.org.