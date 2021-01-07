Valentine's Day Celebration With Jarrod Spector & Kelli Barrett At The Ridgefield Playhouse

Even during these unprecedented times Ridgefield is making Valentine's Day special for couples!

On Sunday, February 14th The Ridgefield Playhouse will present a socially distanced, limited capacity performance with one of Broadway's most talented power couples, Tony Award nominee Jarrod Spector (Jersey Boys, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, The Cher Show) and Kelli Barrett (Broadway's Doctor Zhivago, Wicked, Baby It's You, FX's Fosse/Verdon).

"It will be our first live show since our "Slightly Wicked Holiday Show" back in December," says Playhouse Executive Director Allison Stockel, "and we are excited to have live music back!" The performers are also very happy to be able to get back on stage. With Broadway being closed since March, with no signs of opening much before Summer of 2021, many entertainers are happy to perform in venues that are not far from the city where they can do what they do best - entertain!

Spector and Barrett will be performing their show "Funny How It Happens: A Valentine's Day Celebration" on Sunday, February 14th with two shows (4pm and 8pm) limited to 100 people per show, telling stories and singing songs from Jersey Boys, and Sinatra to Billy Joel and Ronnie Spector.

Each patron will receive a free glass of champagne and a chance to buy a raffle ticket where you can win jewelry from Silver Ribbon of Westport, a day of beauty from Adam Broderick Salon & Spa or a BMW date night courtesy of BMW Ridgefield! Virtual tickets are also available for those who want to celebrate Valentine's Day at home!

Hitched in 2014, Kelli Barrett & Jarrod Spector take you on an intimate journey following the uncanny parallels and fortuitous make-it-or-break-it moments throughout their careers and friendship that eventually brought them together. Spector is best known for his Tony Nominated performance in 'Beautiful: the Carole King Musical' in the role of Barry Mann. He played Frankie Valli for a record 1,500 performances in Broadway's 'Jersey Boys' and debuted on the Great White Way at age 9 as Gavroche in 'Les Miserables.' He was last seen as the iconic Sonny Bono in Broadway's 'The Cher Show.' Barrett originated the role of Lara Guishar in Broadway's 'Doctor Zhivago' and has also played leading roles in Broadway's 'Wicked', 'Baby It's You!' and 'The Royal Family'. She was lauded for her portrayal of Liza Minnelli in the award-winning FX show 'Fosse/Verdon,' adding this credit to over 2 dozen others in television and film. "Funny How It Happens" features pop favorites (Close To You, Will You Love Me Tomorrow, Be My Baby, etc.) and iconic songs from their Broadway musicals (You've Got a Friend, Cabaret, I Got You Babe, etc.) while offering an inside (and often hilarious) scoop on what life is really like as a married Broadway power couple. Part of the Teed & Brown Broadway & Cabaret Series, this show will be a safe and fun way to celebrate Valentine's Day 2021!

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home ticket ($45 - $75) go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or, you can visit or call the box office (203) 438-5795.

The Ridgefield Playhouse is currently doing socially distanced, limited capacity seating. Concession/bar can be ordered via our mobile site so that you can pick it up on the way in, or get notified when it is ready for you to pick up once in the theater. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.