The Warner Theatre Presents CARBONARO: LIES ON STAGE, October 7

The Warner Theatre has announced CARBONARO: LIES ON STAGE, Saturday, October 7 at 7:30 pm in the Oneglia Auditorium!

Tickets will go on sale to Warner Supporters on Thursday, May 18 at 10 am, and to the general public on Friday, May 19 at 10 am. For more information, visit warnertheatre.org or call the Box Office at (860) 489-7180.

Best known as the star and executive producer of the hit series, THE CARBONARO EFFECT on truTV, Michael Carbonaro has also made frequent television appearances in shows such as Happily Divorced, 30 Rock, Grey's Anatomy, and CSI Miami. A performing magician since his youth, Carbonaro went on to study experimental theater at New York University with aspirations of entertaining audiences through a variety of theatrical mediums, including hidden-camera magic, which he later showcased frequently on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno." Following Carbonaro's frequent late-night appearances, Michael was presented with the opportunity to launch his hit comedic series, "The Carbonaro Effect," which has run for over 100 episodes on truTV and currently airs on HBO Max and in syndication worldwide. In this series, Michael performs inventive tricks on unsuspecting members of the public who are unaware that he is a magician. Jaws drop when he causes a car to disappear from under a security guard's nose or makes alien crabs transform into kittens in a science lab.

Whether posing as a coffee shop barista, museum curator, or seemingly unremarkable store clerk in the REAL world, Carbonaro's illusions - along with his absurd, matter-of-fact explanations - leave REAL people bewildered and families at home laughing out loud. In 2016 Michael embarked on his first theater tour with the widely acclaimed show "Michael Carbonaro Live!"

Since its debut Michael performed this show over 200 times to sold-out audiences across the country, cementing him as one of the most dynamic entertainers of his generation. Now Michael is back with a brand-new show - "Carbonaro: Lies on Stage" - which will continue to showcase his unmatched blend of humor and charisma along with inventive illusions which will amaze audiences of all ages.

The Warner Theatre is a performing arts center located in the heart of Downtown Torrington, CT's Cultural District. The theatre was incepted in 1931 as an original Warner Brothers Studios movie palace. Today, the Warner is in operation year-round and features a variety of productions including live national touring acts, stage company plays and musicals, dance, standup comedy, movie screenings, opera simulcast, high school graduations, community theatre, competitions, and other special events that enrich the cultural community.

The Warner Theatre is supported by the Department of Economic and Community Development, Connecticut Office of the Arts. Northwest Connecticut Association for the Arts' mission is to preserve the Warner Theatre as an historic landmark, enhance its reputation as a center of artistic excellence and a focal point of community involvement, and satisfy the diverse cultural needs of the region.