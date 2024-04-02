The Ballard Institute to Present 'Careers in Puppetry: Brooklyn's Boxcutter Collective' Forum

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As part of its 2024 Spring Puppet Forum Series, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry will host Careers in Puppetry: Brooklyn’s Boxcutter Collective on Wednesday, April 17 at 7 p.m. at the Ballard Institute Theater, located at 1 Royce Circle in Downtown Storrs.

This forum will also be broadcast via Ballard Institute Facebook Live (facebook.com/BallardInstitute).

In the forum, members of the Brooklyn-based Boxcutter Collective—UConn Puppet Arts alumnus Joe Therrien, Sam Wilson, Tom Cunningham, Darkin Brown, and Ali Dineen—will discuss how they survive as working puppeteers, their various productions for live theater, film, puppet slams, and puppet workshops, as well as their side gigs. This event is co-sponsored by the UConn Puppet Arts Program and the UConn Gladstein Family Human Rights Institute. For more information, visit bimp.uconn.edu/2024/04/10/boxcutter-forum.

Boxcutter Collective is a Brooklyn-based puppet theater troupe made up of six core members who met while working at Bread and Puppet Theater. In 2016, they decided to unite under the Boxcutter banner and harness the collective power of puppet shows for the forces of good. Since then, Boxcutter has been relentlessly creating and performing new work including Everything is Fine, Caveman Ballet, Bing Bong: A Strange Ritual for You and Your Loved Ones, Exploding Electric Baths and The Divinity Supply Company, a collaboration with Peter Schumann. Boxcutter has also performed at many festivals including the NYC International Puppet Fringe Festival, the Philadelphia Fringe Festival, the Brooklyn Folk Festival, and Objecto Fest in Toronto. They have received several Henson Foundation Grants, most recently in 2022 for their first family show, Happyland! Now!! They are currently working on their first feature-length film, Tantrums, and a new live sci-fi space opera sequel to their independent film, Dimension Zero: Brain Robbers from Outer Space, both scheduled for release in 2024.

Admission to this event is free (donations greatly appreciated!), and refreshments will be served. For more information or if you require accommodation to attend a forum, please contact Ballard Institute staff at 860.486.8580 or bimp@uconn.edu.