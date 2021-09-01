TWO JEWS WALK INTO A WAR... to Open Playhouse On Park's 13th Season

Playhouse on Park's 13th Main Stage Season will open with Seth Rozin's TWO JEWS WALK INTO A WAR... Directed by David Hammond. The production will run from September 22 - October 10, 2021. The New York Times calls it "a clear call to carry on, no matter how difficult the times," making it a timely production indeed.

Ishaq and Zeblyan are the last remaining Jews in Afghanistan. They share the only remaining synagogue that has not been destroyed by the Taliban. They share a mission to repopulate the Jewish community in Kabul. But they also hate each other. Can this Middle Eastern odd couple commit to one incredible act of faith to keep the diaspora alive without killing one other? A modern vaudeville full of schtick, sorrow, and survival.

About Playhouse on Park: Managed under the direction of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse on Park is West Hartford's own renowned, professional theatre. Playhouse on Park offers a wide range of thought-provoking, inspiring and thoroughly enjoyable productions that leave audiences often smiling, sometimes crying, and always talking about what they have just experienced.

Tickets are now on sale for TWO JEWS WALK INTO A WAR... and range from $40-$50. Student and Senior discounts are available. Student Rush is $10 (cash only), available 15 minutes prior to curtain. Previews are on September 22 and 23, with all tickets at $20. 2pm matinees are on Tuesday, Saturday, and Sunday. Evening performances are at 7:30pm on Wednesday and Thursday, and at 8pm on Friday and Saturday.

Additionally, five-show subscriptions are currently on sale, with the option to add stop/time dance theater (Playhouse on Park's resident dance company) for 20% off! Playhouse on Park patrons often choose to subscribe because it secures the same performance day and seats for each production. TWO JEWS WALK INTO A WAR... is produced in partnership with The Jewish Community Foundation of Greater Hartford and the Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford.

COVID-19 Policy: All patrons must be fully vaccinated. Vaccination card, government issued ID, and masks are required for all patrons.

For more information or tickets, call the Box Office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org.