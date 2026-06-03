THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SLEEPY HOLLOW, AT THIS PERFORMANCE World Premieres and More Set for Pantochino Productions

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Pantochino Productions has announced its 2026-27 season including two new musicals and the return of a holiday favorite. Co-producers Jimmy Johansmeyer and Bert Bernard, founders of the company in 2010, will return to the stage at Milford Arts Council, The MAC for all four productions.

“The season is a reflection of our mission to entertain, engage and enrich audiences with an array of original, affordable musical theatre,” said Bernardi. “It's an exciting line-up with something for everyone,” added Johansmeyer.

Pantochino will open its season in October with the new musical, The Real Housewives of Sleepy Hollow with book and lyrics by Bernardi and music by composer Justin Rugg. The show is a wildly funny and unlikely mash-up of the popular reality television phenomenon and Washington Irving's class legend. “We're seeing the story of Ichabod Crane, Katrina Van Tassel and of course the Headless Horsemen” through the eyes of the outspoken housewives—this will be a blast,” explains Bernardi. Performances are October 9 through 25.

For the holidays, the company will revive it's award-winning, signature ‘panto' musical, Christmas Carol, the Panto, which debuted in 2022. Dubbed ‘A five-star entertainment—one of the best musicals of the year' by Connecticut Critics Circle member Jim Ruocco, the Bernardi & Rugg creation won seven Broadway World Connecticut Awards including Best Musical and Best New Work. This effervescent retelling of the Dickens classic is chock full of sight gags, one-liners and fast paced fun. The musical also features the unpredictable merriment of Victoria Sautee in a special cameo role. The show plays December 4 through 20.

Pantochino's acclaimed Teen Theatre company will present Urinetown, the Musical by Mark Hollmann and Greg Kotis. The satirical musical comedy is set in a dystopian future where a water shortage has led to a totalitarian regime controlling public rest rooms. The hilarious tale of love, corruption, greed and revolution will be performed by a cast of local young actors as part of Pantochino's immersive Teen Theatre program. Performances are February 26-28, 2027.

In April, Pantochino debuts At This Performance, a new musical farce by Bernardi & Rugg. Set in the dressing room of a Broadway theatre, the curtain is about to rise on the most talked-about show of the season. But the legendary leading lady is missing. In the tradition of theatre, the show must go on inciting a series of hilarious, outrageous and side-splitting antics. “This is purely Pantochino,” said Bernardi. “I can't wait for audiences to see it,” he added. The show plays April 23 through May 9, 2027.

Tickets for all performances will be on sale August 1, 2026.

Pantochino Productions Inc. is a 501c3 not for profit organization with rehearsal and shop space located in the Connecticut Post Mall in Milford. In addition to original musicals, the company also presents a wildly popular Summer Theatre Camp series, the Teen Theatre program, an After School Drama Series in many local schools, and classes for young actors. The company has won three Milford Regional Chamber of Commerce Awards of Distinction for “Cultural Contribution,” “Tourism,” and “Leadership in the Arts” and a host of “Best of Milford” Awards for “Best Local Theatre” and “Best Summer Camp” among others. The company has also been widely recognized with a long list of Broadway World Connecticut Awards over the years.

Pantochino's performances are ‘served up' cabaret style, with audiences invited to bring their own food and drink to enjoy during the performance.

“It's like a party every night,” said Johansmeyer. “We love seeing the community gather together to engage and enjoy,” he added.

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