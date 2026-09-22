THE ATTIC Extends Through Early October at the Goodman Theatre

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Shana Carroll's The Attic: Things I've Seen While Lying on My Back has been extended at The Goodman. Written, directed and choreographed by Carroll, the Tony Award-nominated former trapezist, The Attic features an ensemble of performers, including Chicago's Tyler Meredith with circus artists from Montreal's world-renowned The 7 Fingers: Fran Alvarez, Melvin Diggs, Eduardo De Azevedo Grillo, Kalani June, Anna Kichtchenko, Luna/">Nancy Luna, Santiago Rivera Laugerud, Alexandra Royer and Lucy Tan.

The world-premiere production of The 7 Fingers' The Attic: Things I've Seen While Lying on My Back now appears in the 856-seat Albert Theatre through October 11. For tickets ($34 - $139; subject to change), call 312.443.3800 or purchase online at GoodmanTheatre.org/Attic.

Inspired by her mesmerizing life story, performers transforms memory into daring aerial feats that are as moving as they are breathtaking. In the air, on the floor and from the heart, The 7 Fingers brings production to The Goodman in this moving new work that embraces the fear and courage of being human.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 39 Days 08 Hrs 57 Min 42 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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