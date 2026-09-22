 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

THE ATTIC Extends Through Early October at the Goodman Theatre

Performances will run through October 11.

By:
THE ATTIC Extends Through Early October at the Goodman Theatre

Shana Carroll's The Attic: Things I've Seen While Lying on My Back has been extended at The Goodman. Written, directed and choreographed by Carroll, the Tony Award-nominated former trapezist, The Attic features an ensemble of performers, including Chicago's Tyler Meredith with circus artists from Montreal's world-renowned The 7 Fingers: Fran Alvarez, Melvin Diggs, Eduardo De Azevedo Grillo, Kalani June, Anna Kichtchenko, Luna/">Nancy Luna, Santiago Rivera Laugerud, Alexandra Royer and Lucy Tan.

The world-premiere production of The 7 Fingers' The Attic: Things I've Seen While Lying on My Back now appears in the 856-seat Albert Theatre through October 11. For tickets ($34 - $139; subject to change), call 312.443.3800 or purchase online at GoodmanTheatre.org/Attic

Inspired by her mesmerizing life story, performers transforms memory into daring aerial feats that are as moving as they are breathtaking. In the air, on the floor and from the heart, The 7 Fingers brings production to The Goodman in this moving new work that embraces the fear and courage of being human.THE ATTIC Extends Through Early October at the Goodman Theatre Image



BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Connecticut SHOWS

Driving Miss Daisy in Connecticut Driving Miss Daisy
Cabaret on Main Theater (9/17-10/04) VIDEOS
HOCUS POCUS LIVE! in Connecticut HOCUS POCUS LIVE!
Jorgensen Center (10/18-10/18)
The Mystery of Edwin Drood in Connecticut The Mystery of Edwin Drood
Center Stage Theatre (9/25-10/04)
OUR TOWN by Thornton Wilder in Connecticut OUR TOWN by Thornton Wilder
Powerhouse Theatre in Waveny Park (9/18-10/04)
Hocus Pocus Live! an all-new parody musical in Connecticut Hocus Pocus Live! an all-new parody musical
Warner Theatre (9/26-9/27)
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical in Connecticut Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
A.C.T. of Connecticut (10/22-11/22)
Watch Me Walk  in Connecticut Watch Me Walk 
Yale Repertory Theatre (11/14-12/05)
Annie in Connecticut Annie
Goodspeed Opera House (10/30-12/27)
Avenue Q in Connecticut Avenue Q
A.C.T. of Connecticut (2/04-3/07)
73 Seconds in Connecticut 73 Seconds
TheaterWorks Hartford (8/03-8/29)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You