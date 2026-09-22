THE ATTIC Extends Through Early October at the Goodman Theatre
Performances will run through October 11.
Shana Carroll's The Attic: Things I've Seen While Lying on My Back has been extended at The Goodman. Written, directed and choreographed by Carroll, the Tony Award-nominated former trapezist, The Attic features an ensemble of performers, including Chicago's Tyler Meredith with circus artists from Montreal's world-renowned The 7 Fingers: Fran Alvarez, Melvin Diggs, Eduardo De Azevedo Grillo, Kalani June, Anna Kichtchenko, Luna/">Nancy Luna, Santiago Rivera Laugerud, Alexandra Royer and Lucy Tan.
The world-premiere production of The 7 Fingers' The Attic: Things I've Seen While Lying on My Back now appears in the 856-seat Albert Theatre through October 11. For tickets ($34 - $139; subject to change), call 312.443.3800 or purchase online at GoodmanTheatre.org/Attic.
Inspired by her mesmerizing life story, performers transforms memory into daring aerial feats that are as moving as they are breathtaking. In the air, on the floor and from the heart, The 7 Fingers brings production to The Goodman in this moving new work that embraces the fear and courage of being human.
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