BLACKBERRY SMOKE to Bring 25th Anniversary Tour to Warner Theatre

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Blackberry Smoke will bring their 25th Anniversary Tour to the Warner Theatre's Oneglia Auditorium on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, at 7:30 pm, marking the celebrated Southern rockers' return to Torrington following their acclaimed 2023 appearance at the Warner. Tickets are on sale now!

Throughout their career, Blackberry Smoke have embodied Georgia's rich musical legacy, honoring the people, places and sounds of their home state. Their latest album, Be Right Here, draws inspiration from Southern rock, blues-leaning classic rock and rootsy vintage country and is full of vivid and relatable characters that ensure the songs often resemble rich short stories.

Over the past two decades, Blackberry Smoke has amassed the following of a loyal fanbase, leading their last six full-length albums to achieve great chart success, including 2021's You Hear Georgia, which reached #1 on Billboard's Americana/Folk Albums chart, and 2024's Be Right Here, which reached the top 5 on the Top Current Album Sales chart. Touring relentlessly, the band knows a little something about hitting the road in order to find a place to belong, and supported by the strong fanbase of Brothers and Sisters, legions of whom travel across the globe to support the band, they in turn give fans a place to belong.

Over the years the band has appeared across the globe on stages such as Austin City Limits, Bonnaroo, Summerfest, Glastonbury, and Download UK, to name a few, and has no plans to stop anytime soon. For Blackberry Smoke, embracing the light and finding the silver lining are once again at the heart of what they do best.

Tickets for Blackberry Smoke's 25th Anniversary Tour on September 9, 2026 at 7:30 pm start at $46.50. VIP packages are also available, offering fans upgraded experiences including premium seating, exclusive merchandise, and more. A portion of the proceeds from each VIP package will benefit the Brit Turner Family Fund at CURE Childhood Cancer, established in memory of the band's late drummer and founding member. Tickets are on sale now online or by calling the Warner Theatre Box Office at (860) 489-7180.

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