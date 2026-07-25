Previews: FOOTLOOSE at Greenwich Country Day School PAC

NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. Sign Up

The Off-Beat Players theater group is back with another musical. This year’s show is Footloose, based on 1984 dynamic film of the same name.

What makes this production different from any other version you may have seen is the cast and crew. The Off-Beat Players is a well-established inclusive theatre company for teens and young adults with and without disabilities. Artistic Director Stephanie Gilston says that the company is always “looking for new talent [and] new faces. Every year we get more and more new people in the door.”

Since 2008, the creative team has brought well-received and ambitious productions to Greenwich audiences. Gilston explains that “the production team collaborates to choose a show [that’s] big so that as many performers can be on stage as possible.” The company doesn’t just celebrate differences among people. They draw the best out of each player in lead and supporting roles. A blind actor was the lead in Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Co-Chair of the Board of Directors Michael Busani said that they didn’t draw attention to his inability to see, but they couldn’t ignore it, either. Assistant Director Henry Freyer explains that “when we block scenes, we think about people’s different abilities. We push what they’re able to do…. The first thing we think about is how to make everyone shine.” And they do. Wait until you see the energy of the cast!

The Off-Beat Players may be one of the largest all-inclusive theater companies. The theater company has been operating in Greenwich for over 20 years. “Generations of teens and young adults have come through this program,” notes Freyer. It’s “something people look forward to every year…a good way to stay in touch with people socially.”

Some of the cast members have only been with the Off Beat Players for just a few seasons, but this was not necessarily their introduction to theater. Many of the performers are avid theater goers. Charlie Garcia acted at Villa Maria, a school in Stamford that has an excellent reputation for special education. Performing lets him “explore new adventures to dive into something new. What can I do for this show and how good can I be in my role.”

It is an impressive showcase because there are many performers who have both disabilities and the talent to perform. Occasionally on Broadway there is one actor who has a disability. Children of a Lesser God was specifically written for deaf actress Phyllis Frelich. Ali Stroker is the first performer who uses a wheelchair on stage, and the first to win a Tony Award. It’s reassuring to cast, crew, and audiences that the talent is recognized in a large pool of performers who have disabilities. Michelle Yoon stutters, but she says that when she performs, “I can be myself…and have no challenges with my disability.” For Gaia Szeliga, “performing means you can express yourself and whenever I do shows. I can be myself around everybody. I think our community is very welcoming and accepts us for who we are.” This summer Gaia was in Matilda, Jr. with the Summer Theatre of New Canaan, a professional theater company.

The book for the 1998 musical was written by Dean Pitchford and Walter Bobbie. The score is by Pitchford and Tom Snow (with additional lyrics by Kenny Loggins). The show ran for more than 700 performances on Broadway.

The story of Footloose has special meaning to the cast. For Charlie and Gaia, it’s about bringing together different people into one community even though every character is different. Michelle maintains that “people can totally connect” to the show.

Footloose will be performed on Thursday, July 30th at 7:30, Friday, July 31st at 7:30, and August 1st at 7:30 at the beautiful Performing Arts Center at Greenwich Country Day School, 401 Old Church Road in Greenwich. The Off-Beat players production has a live band. Tickets are available on the website, www.offbeatplayers.org and www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing /show-4. You can also call (203) 340-1204 or contact the Off-Beat Players at offbeatplayersproduction@gmail.com.

Off-Beat Players is a 501(c)(3) non-profit theatre company based in Greenwich, Connecticut. Donations are always welcome.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Off-Beat-Players-181221191675

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/offbeatplayers

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/offbeatplayers

Don't Miss a Connecticut News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...