Review: THE MUSIC MAN at Musicals at Richter

On Friday, July 28th, I had the pleasure of seeing yet another phenomenal performance by Musicals at Richter, in Danbury, CT, Meredith Willson’s THE MUSIC MAN. Musicals at Richter has a talent for making their outdoor venue feel like the perfect venue for every show they put on, including THE MUSIC MAN, as the moon shines from behind the trees backstage! They also manage to get the perfect cast for each show, with each cast member excelling at the role they play, as the cast gels together as a collective group of highly talented local performers who are spectacular in their stage presence, stage chemistry with each other, acting, singing, dancing, and ability to radiate positive vibes from the stage, helping the audience enjoy watching them perform as much as the cast enjoys performing! The directing of David Halliwell combines with the musical directing of Peter Randazzo, and the choreography of Lindsay Miller to help maximize the talents of this stellar cast!

A talented live band, off in the front of house left, enhances this production. Peter Randazzo plays the piano and conducts. The rest of the band includes Don Hurta on bass; Logan Madureira on drums; Elizabeth Dandeneau on reed, flute, and piccolo; Max Abarientos on clarienet; McNeil Johnston on violin, Leo Lavallee on trumpet, and Eli Uttley-Rosado on trombone. Some legendary musical classics are in this production, including “Trouble,” “76 Trombones,” “’Til There Was You,” “Marian the Librarian,” “Lida Rose,” “Goodnight Ladies,” “Shipoopi,” “Rock Island,” “Wells Fargo Wagon,” and others.

Professor Harold Hill (Mensah Robinson) is a conman, a smooth-talking slickster who manipulates the ignorant and unstable. Much like a sleazy politician, he diverts people’s attention to problems that don’t exist so that he can swindle them into supporting his alleged “solution,” a “solution” that involves him gaining money, power, and influence, often used to create real problems that previously didn’t exist, or at least weren’t as prevalent. Harold Hill’s method of alarming people is found in his adamant declaration that River City’s new pool hall would lead to insubordination and miscreant behavior among the youth. His solution is to manipulate the youth’s parents into believing that if they can get their youngsters involved with learning to play a musical instrument, then their children will not be led astray by the alleged allure of the pool hall. These alleged musical instruments and uniforms, of course, are conveniently purchased from Harold Hill. His plan is to skip town with the money, without ever leading the band.

Marian Paroo (Claire Simard) is a single librarian who yearns to find true love. She lives with her mother, Mrs. Paroo (Joan Velez Roberts), and with Marian’s younger brother Winthrop (Austin Kriegel). Mrs. Paroo is from Ireland and tries to convince Marian to take a chance at finding love. Winthrop is very shy, emotionally suffers from the death of his father, and struggles with a speech impediment in his pronunciation of the “s” sound. Marian gives piano lessons to a young girl named Amaryllis (Chloe Goodman.) Marian encounters the manipulative Harold Hill who tries to pose as the true love she has been looking for. Her initial reaction is dismissive.

Harold Hill does not always work alone. He has a corrupt sidekick named Marcellus Washburn (Steven Taliaferro.) He also must compete with a rival salesmen, Charlie Cowell (Patrick Spaulding), who to prevent Harold Hill from sullying the reputation of traveling salesmen, is determined to expose all the corruption of Harold Hill, yet isn’t quite astute enough to outsmart a conman.

River City’s bumbling Mayor Shinn (Rob Mayette) has word retrieval issues, while telling others to watch their phraseology. His wife Eulalie Mackecknie Shinn (Priscilla Squiers) is manipulated into leading a dance group. Their daughters Zaneeta (Augustina Sbano), and Gracie (Quinn Skalet) become important people for Harold Hill to convince, in order for Harold Hill to successfully pull of his scheme. Zaneeta is secretly dating a young prankster named Tommy Djilas (Dayo Garritano.) Tommy Djilas becomes an accomplice of Harold Hill, while Harold Hill encourages Tommy Djilas’ interactions with Zaneeta.

Some of the finest musical numbers are performed by the school board-turned-barbershop quartet that features Chris Hetherington, Michael Solano, Scott Porsche, and Jeff Yelton.

The Pick-A-Little ladies, the comical female counterparts to the barbershop quartet, are played by Denise Milmerstadt, Nomita Ramchandani, Karen Robinson, and Daisy Stott.

Other youths of River City are performed by Elena Kraus, Jack Rand, Apollonia Sbano, and Gabe Simard.

Also appearing in numerous ensemble roles are Dolly Conner, Elizabeth Czarsty, Melisa Garcia, Stacy Goodman, Andrew Kocur, John McMahon, Thomas Woodman, and German Sánchez.

Will Harold Hill successfully dupe River City, Iowa? If so, will he get away with it? Will he be punished with tar and feathers? If so, will Marcellus Washburn join him in that punishment? Will Charlie Cowell capitalize, if Harold Hill’s corruption is exposed? Will Zaneeta’s family find out about her secret romance with Tommy Djilas? Will Marian Paroo allow her emotions and desires to take over and therefore fall for Harold Hill’s slick talk? Will Harold Hill have a change of heart and attitude, brought about by sincere feelings for Marian Paroo? If so, will those feelings be reciprocated? Will you see a firefly that lights blue, like I saw? Come to the show to find out!

I highly recommend THE MUSIC MAN, which is scheduled to continue to run through August 12, 2023. For times and tickets, please go to Click Here.

Photo Credit: Priscilla Squiers