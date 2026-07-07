Video: JERSEY BOYS First Look Released by ACT of CT

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A sizzle reel from ACT of CT's production of JERSEY BOYS is now available, offering a look at the company's staging of the Tony Award-winning musical. The clip, posted to the theatre's YouTube channel, captures highlights from the production.

JERSEY BOYS tells the story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, tracing the group's rise from the streets of New Jersey to international stardom. The musical is written by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio and lyrics by Bob Crewe. The show won the Tony Award for Best Musical and has since become one of the most widely produced musicals in the world.

ACT of CT is a professional theatre company that presents JERSEY BOYS as part of its ongoing season. No director or cast details were included in the materials provided for this production.

JERSEY BOYS continues to attract attention across multiple productions this year. The show is part of the newly announced UIS Performing Arts Center 2026-2027 Broadway Series, and a 20th Anniversary North American Tour is set to launch in September 2026.

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