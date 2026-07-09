42ND STREET to Open at Sharon Playhouse This Summer

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The Sharon Playhouse will continue its 2026 MainStage Season with the dazzling Broadway classic 42nd Street, running July 25 through August 9. Tickets are available now.

Featuring music by Harry Warren, lyrics by Al Dubin, and a book by Michael Stewart and Mark Bramble, based on the novel by Bradford Ropes and the classic 1933 film, 42nd Street is directed by Sharon Playhouse Artistic Director Carl Andress, with choreography by Amy Van Norstrand and music direction by Eric Thomas Johnson.

The cast features Gabi Stapula as Peggy Sawyer, Michael F. McGuirk as Julian Marsh, Savannah Stevenson as Dorothy Brock, Ian Black as Billy Lawlor, Amy Wilson as Maggie Jones, Rudd Anderson as Bert Barry, Payton Turpin as Abner Dillon, Robert Mintz as Andy Lee, and Michelle Lemon as Ann Reilly.The ensemble features Liana Nicole Monaco as Lorraine, Liesl Landegger as Phyllis, Landon Zwick as Pat Denning, and Lily Anderson, Nathan Ayotte, Jack Canevari, Isaiah Mayhew, Larry Toyter, Sasha Spitz, and Savannah Wright.

The Teen Ensemble features Andy Delgado, Caitlyn Kops, Liam Reynolds, Christian Sciarrillo, Mia Tonon, Brianna Vivace, and Alex Wilbur, continuing the Sharon Playhouse's commitment to providing outstanding opportunities for emerging young artists.

Set during the Great Depression, 42nd Street is the ultimate Broadway fairytale—a joyous celebration of dreams, determination, resilience, and the magic of show business. When legendary Broadway director Julian Marsh must find a last-minute replacement for his injured leading lady, an unknown chorus girl named Peggy Sawyer gets the chance of a lifetime. Packed with romance, comedy, dazzling tap dancing, and unforgettable production numbers, this timeless musical reminds us that even in difficult times, Americans have always found ways to create hope, joy, and spectacular entertainment.

Audiences will delight in some of Broadway's most beloved songs, including 'Lullaby of Broadway,' 'We're in the Money,' 'Shuffle Off to Buffalo,' 'Dames,' 'I Only Have Eyes for You,' 'You're Getting To Be a Habit With Me,' and the iconic title number, '42nd Street.'

'42nd Street is one of the greatest love letters ever written to Broadway,' said Sharon Playhouse Artistic Director Carl Andress. 'At its heart, it's about perseverance, believing in yourself, and the extraordinary things that can happen when preparation meets opportunity. With its spectacular tap dancing, unforgettable score, and a company of incredibly talented performers, this production celebrates the resilience, optimism, and determination that have always defined the American spirit. We can't wait to share this exhilarating musical with audiences this summer.'

The design team for 42nd Street includes Christopher Swader and Justin Swader (scenic design), Kathleen DeAngelis (costume design), Wheeler Moon (lighting design), Graham Stone (sound design), and Bobbie Zlotnik (wig and makeup design). Casting is by Judy Bowman Casting, CSA. The production team is led by Meredith Yoho (technical director) and Perseis J. Grant (production manager), with Kristine Schlachter serving as Production Stage Manager and Amelia Heastings as Assistant Stage Manager.

The MainStage season concludes with the Tony Award-winning musical Come From Away (September 11–27), with book, music, and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein. One of the most acclaimed musicals of the 21st century, this inspiring true story follows 7,000 stranded airline passengers and the small Newfoundland town that welcomed them in the aftermath of September 11, 2001. Funny, moving, and uplifting, Come From Away is a powerful celebration of kindness, generosity, and the strength of community.

The 2026 YouthStage season continues the Playhouse's commitment to arts education and young artists with productions including Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical Jr. (July 10–11), Big Bad (July 18), Shrek The Musical KIDS (August 7–8), and the second annual Launchpad Company production, Zombie Prom (August 21–23). Together, these productions provide performance opportunities for young people of all ages while showcasing the creativity, talent, and enthusiasm of the next generation of theater artists.

Special events throughout the season include a one-night-only staged reading of The Divine Sister, written by and starring Charles Busch and members of the original off-Broadway cast, on Friday, August 28, and the return of the sixth annual Writers Playground festival of ten-minute plays by local playwrights on Friday, September 4.

The 2026 season concludes in December with the 6th Annual Holiday YouthStage Production, a new adaptation of Lewis Carroll's Alice in Wonderland (December 11–20), adapted and directed by Andrus Nichols and Drew Ledbetter.

The Sharon Playhouse urges all ticket buyers to be cautious of third-party ticket sellers. The safest and only reliable source for tickets is SharonPlayhouse.org. Tickets are $25–$55 for all performances and are now on sale.

The Sharon Playhouse is a professional, nonprofit theater producing high-quality performances with Broadway-caliber actors as well as talented local community members, serving thousands of patrons annually. Its mission is to entertain the community of Northwest Connecticut and beyond while serving as a teaching theater that encourages aspiring actors and theater artists of all ages to develop their craft.

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