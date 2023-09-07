Ralph B. Peña to Direct THE FAR COUNTRY at Yale Repertory Theatre

THE FAR COUNTRY will run from April 26–May 18, 2024.

By: Sep. 07, 2023

Ralph B. Peña to Direct THE FAR COUNTRY at Yale Repertory Theatre

Ralph B. Peña will direct THE FAR COUNTRY, the 2023 Pulitzer Prize in Drama finalist written by Lloyd Suh, at Yale Repertory Theatre April 26–May 18, 2024.
 
Eric Ting has withdrawn from the production due to scheduling conflicts with his new leadership role at Soho Rep.

ABOUT THE FAR COUNTRY
 


In the wake of the Chinese Exclusion Act, an unlikely family carries invented biographies and poems of longing on an arduous journey from rural Taishan to Angel Island Detention Center, in hopes of landing in San Francisco Bay. Intimate and epic, The Far Country weighs the true cost of selling the past for the hope of a brighter future. 

The Far Country will be Yale Rep’s 2023–24 WILLPOWER! production. Yale Rep’s annual education initiative includes three morning matinee performances of The Far Country for high school students from New Haven Public Schools, entirely free of charge, May 14, 15, and 16. For more information on the program, please contact Senior Artistic Producer Amy Boratko at amy.boratko@yale.edu.

Production support for The Far Country is provided by Yale’s Binger Center for New Theatre.

Lloyd Suh

is also the author of The Heart Sellers, which premiered in February at Milwaukee Rep, and will play at the Huntington Theatre in November. Other plays include The Chinese Lady, Bina’s Six Apples, Charles Francis Chan Jr.’s Exotic Oriental Murder Mystery, American Hwangap, and more, and have been produced across the country, with Ma-Yi, Atlantic, The Public, Alliance, Children’s Theatre Company, Magic, Long Wharf, Denver Center, Ensemble Studio Theatre, and more, including internationally at the Cultural Center of the Philippines and with PCPA at the Guerilla Theatre in Seoul, Korea. He is the recipient of the Steinberg Playwright Award, the Herb Alpert Award in the Arts, the Horton Foote Prize, and a Guggenheim Fellowship. He is a Resident Playwright at New Dramatists and was elected in 2016 to the Dramatists Guild Council.

Ralph B. Peña

is an OBIE Award-winning theater maker based in New York City. Recent directing credits include the world premiere of Lisa Sanaye Dring’s SUMO at La Jolla Playhouse; Lloyd Suh’s The Chinese Lady at The Public Theater, Indiana Rep, Long Wharf Theater, Barrington Stage (Drama Desk, Lortel, NY Outer Critics, CT Critics Circle nominations); Michael Lew’s Tiger Style! at South Coast Repertory; and Daniel K. Isaac’s ONCE UPON A (korean) TIME for Ma-Yi Theater Company, where he is currently Producing Artistic Director. For Ma-Yi he has directed the world premieres of Hansol Jung’s Among the Dead (New York Times Critic’s Pick), Michael Lew’s microcrisis, Lloyd Suh’s The Wong Kids (Off Broadway Alliance Best Children’s Play) and Children of Vonderly (both also NYT Critic’s Picks). He wrote and directed the short film Vancouver (Cannes World Film Festival, L.A. Indie Festival, NY International Film Award for Best Short and Best Director, 2023 UNIMA Citation of Excellence), and the documentary Twenty Years of Asian American Playwriting for PBS / ALL ARTS. 


2023–24 TICKET INFORMATION
 


Subscriptions for the 2023–24 season as well as individual tickets for all four shows are available online at yalerep.org, by phone at (203) 432-1234, and in person at the Yale Rep Box Office (1120 Chapel Street).
 
Yale Repertory Theatre is supported in part by the Connecticut Office of the Arts.
 



