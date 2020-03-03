Playhouse Theatre Academy's ACTING FOR TEENS Begins On March 18

Registration is NOW open for the next session of Acting for Teens, beginning on March 18. Playhouse Theatre Academy is a theatre school offering recreational classes and pre-professional training. Sign up before all slots are filled!

This class is for teens (ages 13-18) who are interested in improving their acting and performance technique. Working with scenes and monologues as well as improvisation, teens will build confidence in front of an audience and as an ensemble. Guest artists from Playhouse on Park will visit throughout the year. Students will share their work for friends and family on the last day of class. This session runs for eight weeks, and classes are on Wednesdays from 5:30-7:30pm. Session dates are 3/18, 3/25, 4/8, 4/22, 4/29, 5/6, 5/13, 5/20, and 5/27 (share day).

Playhouse Theatre Academy is dedicated to offering professional theatre programs for emerging artists of all ages and abilities. All students will learn from expert faculty who will share their exceptional abilities and love of theatre. Managed by Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse Theatre Academy is able to provide access to professional artists, productions and opportunities through our affiliation with Playhouse on Park. Whether your goal is to be a professional actor or to explore your imagination and creativity in a new way, the Playhouse Theatre Academy is a home for quality theatre instruction.

For more information on pricing, dates, and registration forms, visit the Education tab our website at www.playhouseonpark.org.





