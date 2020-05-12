Playhouse Theatre Academy Hosts New Online Theatre Classes

Playhouse Theatre Academy is offering classes via Zoom for kids and teens! Playhouse Theatre Academy is dedicated to offering professional theatre programs for emerging artists of all ages and abilities. All students will learn from expert faculty who will share their exceptional abilities and love of theatre. Whether your goal is to be a professional actor or to explore your imagination and creativity in a new way, Playhouse Theatre Academy is a home for quality theatre instruction.

Advanced Young Actors (ages 7-12): Mondays/Wednesdays from 4:30 to 5:30pm EST. Class runs from NOW through June 10. Students will get the opportunity to create a script, rehearse, and perform an original one act piece, using the fundamentals of acting. The theme is Superheroes! This session will culminate in an end of year performance. Pricing: $135 for the session. First class is free! A Zoom link will be sent out upon registration.

Acting for Teens (ages 13-18): Fridays from 4:30 to 5:30pm EST. Class runs from May 15 through June 26. This class is for teens who are interested in improving their acting and performance technique. Working with scenes, monologues, and improvisation, teens will build confidence in front of an audience and as an ensemble. Pricing: $235 for the session. First class is free! A Zoom link will be sent out upon registration.

Playhouse Theatre Academy is managed by Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. (Playhouse on Park) in West Hartford, CT. To learn more about Playhouse Theatre Academy's online classes, email info@PlayhouseOnPark.org, or visit the Education tab on www.PlayhouseOnPark.com.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You