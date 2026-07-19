OLIVER! To Be Presented By Pantochinot Teen Theatre
Performances will take place on August 8 & 9.
Pantochino Teen Theatre is set to to present the Broadway musical Lionel Bart’s “Oliver!” freely adapated from Charles Dickens novel “Oliver Twist” at Arts Hall on Audubon Street in New Haven. Co-producers Bert Bernardi and Jimmy Johansmeyer have announced three performances, August 8 and 9.
In Lionel Bart’s “Olvier!,” the streets of Victorian England come to life as the malnourished orphan in a workhouse, becomes the neglected apprentice of an undertaker, escapes to London and finds acceptance amongst a group of petty thieves and pickpockets led by the elderly Fagin. When Oliver is captured for a theft that he did not commit, the benevolent victim, Mr. Brownlow takes him in. Fearing the safety of his hideout, Fagin employs the sinister Bill Sikes and the sympathetic Nancy to kidnap him back, threatening Oliver’s chances of discovering the true love of a family. The musical features familiar tunes such as “Food Glorious Food,” “Consider Yourself,” and “As Long as He Needs Me."
“We’re delighted to give these young actors the opportunity work in an immersive two-week rehearsal process—its fun and exciting and provides an amazing learning experience, said Bernardi. “And we’re especially grateful to our sponsors The Milford Bank and The Devon Rotary” he added.
The cast includes forty-two young actors from Milford, West Haven, Stratford, Seymour, Wallingfod, Trumbull, Shelton, Beacon Falls, Orange and Monroe.
Pantochino Teen Theatre allows young actors the opportunity to work with professional directors and designers outside the academic setting, on a schedule matching that of professional theater. The production has been cast, learned and rehearsed in an immersive ten rehearsals. Bernardi directs the show with Justin Rugg as musical director and Becki Arena, choreographer. Lighting and sound for the production is by Seth Harris and costume design is by Johansmeyer.
Performances are August 8 at 7:30pm August 9 at 2pm and 5:30pm. Information and tickets are available at www.pantochino.com
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